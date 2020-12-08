The Retinal Vein Occlusion Therapeutics Market to generate “Multi-faceted” revenue between 2015 and 2021

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is one of the major cause of visual loss among the geriatric population. RVO is the second common cause of blindness after diabetic retinopathy. The RVO is mainly of two types based on the anatomy of the vein occlusion. The two types are branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO) and central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO). The BRVO occurs when the vein in the distal retinal system gets occluded causing bleeding along the distribution of the vein. While, CRVO occurs when the central retinal vein gets blocked and hemorrhage occurs along its distribution. The major symptoms observed in RVO condition is blurred vision or vision loss. The complications of RVO include macular edema, anterior segment neovascularization and retinal neovascularization.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/5624

Several treatment options have been identified including usage of corticosteroids such as intravitreal triamcinolone acetonide, dexamethasone and Anti-VEGF therapy. The application of vascular endothelial growth factors (VEGF) inhibitors has aided the ophthalmologists for treatment of RVO-related edema that has been instigated due to hypoxia- induced expression of VEGF along with products such as ranibizumab (Lucentis), bevacizumab (Avastin) and pegaptanib sodium (Macugen). The drug ranibizumab is FDA approved drug used for treatment of both CRVO and BRVO.

To receive extensive list of important regions, Request TOC here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/5624

The treatment of macular edema, as the first line of therapy is anti-VEGF agents however, other surgical interventions are also being explored like grid laser photocoagulation therapy. However, at present there are no well determined prophylactic methods for macular edema. Hence, timely diagnosis and use of aforementioned drugs is of prime importance to avoid vision loss due to RVO. Geographically, North America accounts for the largest market followed by the Europe. However, with growing disposable income in the emerging countries such as India, China and Brazil has also boosted the market growth in these regions. The major players of this market include companies such as Sanofi Aventis, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Allergan are among few of these players.

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com