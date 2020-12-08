Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Sales and Revenue with Top Countries Data, Share by Application / Types (2015-2019) and Forecast (2020-2026)

Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market 2020 Report offers a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market along with competitive landscape, Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market share and revenue forecasts 2026. This report is a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals offering Industry Chain Structure, Business Strategies and Proposals for New Project Investments.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This report studies the Titanium Aluminide Alloy market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2019 and forecast data 2020-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, and revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including:

Alcoa

AMG

KBM Affilips Short Description about Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market: Titanium Aluminide Alloy a new alloy based on intermetallic compounds and is characterized by the properties of light weight and high strength. The density of gamma TiAl is about 4.0 g/cm³. It finds use in several applications including automobiles and aircraft. The global average price of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is in the decreasing trend, from 7800 USD/MT in 2012 to 7500 USD/MT in 2016. With the situation of global economy and aero industry, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Titanium Aluminide Alloy includes Gamma Type and Other Type, and the proportion of Gamma Type in 2016 is about 96%. Titanium Aluminide Alloy is widely used in ALPT Blades, Auto Turbo Charger and Other. The most proportion of Titanium Aluminide Alloy is ALPT Blades. USA region is the largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, with a production market share nearly 67% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Titanium Aluminide Alloy, enjoying production market share nearly 32% in 2016. USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%. Market competition is very concentrate. Alcoa and AMG are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. Scope of the Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Report : The global Titanium Aluminide Alloy market is valued at 207.7 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 799.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.0% during 2021-2026. This report focuses on the Titanium Aluminide Alloy in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Get a Sample Copy of the Titanium Aluminide Alloy Market Report 2020 With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Titanium Aluminide Alloy market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market. Titanium Aluminide Alloy Breakdown Data by Type:

Gamma Type

Other Type Titanium Aluminide Alloy Breakdown Data by Application:

Auto Turbo Charger

Aerospace Low Pressure Turbine Blades (ALPT Blades)