ADAS Recalibration Services Market : Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue 2019 – 2029

ADAS Recalibration Services Market: Introduction

Implementation of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles is becoming increasingly popular. Examples of prevalent ADAS includes lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, traffic sign recognition, collision avoidance, and lane centering. These systems rely on the proper functioning of cameras, radars, and sensors which requires calibration. ADAS Recalibration Services is necessary for all of the instances post windshield replacement, collision repair, airbag deployment, suspension repair, front end alignment, change in tires or ride height, replacement of a faulty camera, replacement of the vehicle’s Engine Control Module or Powertrain Control Module, or Engine Control Unit.

Often vehicle with forward facing video camera will require ADAS recalibration services post windscreen replacement as default requirement owing to the technology being housed in windscreen mounted hardware. Due to it being a necessity in case of repair, replacement & maintenance activites, the demand for ADAS Recalibration services is anticipated to witness healthy growth across the globe. This in turn is estimated to contribute to the growing market for ADAS Recalibration Services during the forecast period.

ADAS Recalibration Services Market: Dynamics

Prevalence of safety standards and government initiatives related to automotive industry stimulate the demand for different types of ADAS in vehicles. Electrification of vehicles is also likely to encourage the installations of ADAS in the coming years. Automakers have begun implementation of smart and advanced safety features such as ADAS even in the low and mid-range vehicles as well. With installation of ADAS in vehicles, calibration is then considered as an essential service, as improper calibration of sensors may result in faulty functioning of the ADAS. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the demand for ADAS Recalibration Services is expected to witness healthy growth in the coming years.

High cost of installation of ADAS in vehicles is one of the predominant challenges for the ADAS market. Vehicles fitted with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) cost relatively higher than conventional vehicles. Subsequently, significant number of consumers while purchasing a vehicle opt for conventional vehicle. This in turn is expected to be one of the key factor restraining the growth of customer base for ADAS and subsequently hinders the demand for ADAS Recalibration Services.

ADAS Recalibration Services Market: Segment

The global ADAS Recalibration Services market has been segmented by Calibration type, by Service Provider Type, by Vehicle type and by Sales channel

On the basis of Calibration type, the global ADAS Recalibration Services market has been segmented as:

Static ADAS Recalibration Services

Dynamic ADAS Recalibration Services

On the basis of vehicle type, the global ADAS Recalibration Services market has been segmented as:

Passenger Car ADAS Recalibration Services

Light Commercial Vehicles ADAS Recalibration Services

Heavy Commercial Vehicles ADAS Recalibration Services

On the basis of Service Provider, the global ADAS Recalibration Services market has been segmented as:

Authorized Service Station

Franchised Service Station

Independent Service Station

ADAS Recalibration Services Market: Regional Outlook

ADAS is one of the newest technology in the automotive industry which is likely to go mainstream in the upcoming years. However, the installation rates of such system will vary across the regions owing to high initial cost and regulations pertaining to its implementation. ADAS Recalibration Services market directly depends on the penetration of ADAS in the vehicle fleet. Owing to stringent norms concerning passenger safety in the developed nations including U.S. and Germany, the installation rate of ADAS in the vehicle is maximum. This in turn makes North America and Europe region a prominent market for ADAS Recalibration Services. Middle East & Africa region is expected to be among the leading markets in growth perspective owing to increasing production of commercial vehicles in GCC countries particularly in UAE and passenger vehicles in Northern African countries.

ADAS Recalibration Services Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global ADAS Recalibration Services market include:

City Auto Glass, Inc.

Safelite Group

Correct Calibration Services

O’Brien Glass Industries Limited

ADAS Leicester Limited

Calibration Services USA

Dynamic Calibration Systems, LLC

Crystal Glass

West Texas Windshields

