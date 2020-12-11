COVID-19 Update: Global Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Avaya, Cisco Systems, Huawei Investment & Holdings, Polycom, Blue Jeans Network, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Cloud-based Video Conferencing market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Cloud-based Video Conferencing industry. Growth of the overall Cloud-based Video Conferencing market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Cloud-based Video Conferencing Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Cloud-based Video Conferencing industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Cloud-based Video Conferencing market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Avaya

Cisco Systems

Huawei Investment & Holdings

Polycom

Blue Jeans Network

Fuze

LifeSize Communications

StarLeaf

Videxio

Vidyo

Zoom Video Communications

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Cloud-based Video Conferencing market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

Based on Application Cloud-based Video Conferencing market is segmented into

Manufacturing

ICT

Healthcare

BFSI

Others