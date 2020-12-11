Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market to Witness Stunning Growth with CAGR of 14%

The liquid cooling solutions provide cooling with low carbon footprint, which is propelling demand for the direct liquid cooling solution in the data center liquid cooling market. Cooling solutions are used in data centers to remove heat generated by the IT equipment. Many CRAC (Computer room air conditioning unit) and computer room air handler (CRAH) units are operated in data centers, including air conditioners, chillers, cooling towers, economizers, humidifiers, and modern containment systems that furnish rack cooling. These cooling units use air and liquid cooling techniques for operation. The cooling process accounts for 40% of the electricity consumed in a data center. Data center liquid cooling also known as liquid immersion cooling based on the principle of liquid submersion.

Latest released the research study on Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Midas Green technologies LLC (United States), Horizon Computing solutions (France), Emersion Electric Co. (United States), Allied Control Ltd. (China), Rittal GmbH and Co. (Germany), Cool IT Systems Inc (Canada, United States), Green revolution cooling (United States), SILVERBACK MIGRATION SOLUTIONS INC (United States), AsetekR (Europe) and LIQUID COOLING SOLUTIONS Inc (China)

Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

Study by Type (Modular liquid cooling unit, Door units, Integrated rack-based liquid cooling, Liquid cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot spots, Device-Mounted Liquid cooling), Application (Liquid immersion cooling technique, Chilled water based cooling technique)

Market Trend

Implementation of free cooling techniques and Increased number of users opting for energy efficient and scalable data center coding solutions which contributes to rapid market growth rate.

Market Drivers

Increased number of hyper scale data centers, Increasing severe rack density, Increase in power and cooling demand for modern equipments and High heat load inside many data centers is limiting the growth of the data center cooling market

Opportunities

Modular liquid cooling contributes to the largest data center liquid cooling market with a cooling capacity of 30kW.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

– Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

– Open up New Markets

– To Seize powerful market opportunities

– Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

– Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

– Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

