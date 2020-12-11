Register today for the HCI Webinar to learn more about Insights on the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) is leading this new era of the software-defined data center, with a high performing compute engine in its core. Greg Gibby is the Speaker of this Complimentary Webinar. Greg Gibby is a Sr. Product Marketing Manager, Data Center Products AMD and He is an industry veteran with over 20 years in the technology industry. He has held positions at leading technology companies such as Texas Instruments, Dell and AMD. Currently he is a Sr Product Manager at AMD, working as the marketing lead for the Software-Defined Infrastructure (SDI) market segment.

Some of the reasons why we see a move from traditional VDI to the adoption of HCI for workloads like ERP, databases, analytics in their data centers include:

1 The elimination of technology silos.

2 Simplifying computer operations, making systems more responsive and your organization more agile, and potentially lower the amount you spend accomplishing these tasks.

Agenda of this Webinar:

Why Hyper-Converged Infrastructure is becoming an increasing popular option for IT leaders – from the edge to the datacenter

How AMD EPYC delivers leadership performance, security and value – helping customers realize the Full Value of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

Discover the robust portfolio of AMD EPYC based solutions from leading OEM’s and ISV’s

Q&A

