 The Delivery Couch Market witness acceleration between 2018 and 2028

A delivery couch is a device used to assist a woman during childbirth and labor. It is specially designed to help a woman give birth in an upright posture and a horizontal manner. Delivery couches allow women to be in a squatting position during labor and provide support and balance to mothers while giving birth. A delivery couch looks like a birthing chair and usually has four legs. It has a space or a hole on the center part of the seat to allow the birthing assistant to clearly monitor the labor progress and also provides space for the baby to slip through. A non-electric delivery couch is built only up to a certain height so that the patient can firmly place her feet against the ground for a more powerful push. Delivery couches have handles or armrests where the patient can hold on for extra leverage.

The global healthcare industry has been witnessing exponential growth. Heavy investments are being made in the healthcare industry, especially in hospitals and clinics. Rising healthcare expenditure and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in emerging regions are some of the factors driving the growth of the global delivery couch market. Rising claim back control of woman over their delivery experiences has also surged the demand for delivery couches, which in turn is boosting the growth of the global delivery couch market. In addition, the rising birth rate is also fueling the demand for delivery couches.

On the other hand, the low adoption of delivery couches in low- and middle-income countries, among some other regions are expected to hamper the growth of the global delivery couch market to an extent.

Segmentation

The global market for delivery couches can be segmented on basis of product type, price range, end user and geography.

Based on product type, the global delivery couch market has been segmented as: Electric Delivery Couch Non-Electric Delivery Couch

Based on price range, the global delivery couch market has been segmented as: High-End Medium-End Low-End

Based on end user, the global delivery couch market has been segmented as: Hospitals Gynaecology Clinics Home Care Settings Others



A delivery couch enables birth in the standard position, i.e. with bent knees. It is also electrically equipped, which enables the operator to operate from different positions automatically, with a pedal. Thus, this feature allows the operator to easily switch positions without time delay. Based on product type, the global delivery couch market has been segmented into electric and non-electric delivery couches. Among these two segments, the electric delivery couch segment is expected to gain the maximum market share, due to the increasing adoption of technologically-advanced products among gynecologists.

Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global delivery couch market has been segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds the maximum market share in the delivery couch market, owing to the increasing adoption of technologically-advanced products in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second highest share in the global delivery couch market, owing to the presence of well-trained healthcare professionals in the region. The Asia Pacific delivery couch market is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to the rapid development and growth of medical infrastructure in the region. Low middle-income countries in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa regions are anticipated to exhibit slow growth over the forecast period.

Market Participants

Some of the key players present in the global delivery couch market are ,

Beijing Jingdong Technology Co., Ltd.

MESPA Inc.

AA Medical

BiHealthcare

RQL s.r.o.

