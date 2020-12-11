The Ozone Therapy Units Market to topple the flat growth curve in the next decade

Ozone is an energized/ elemental form of oxygen that occurs inherently in the earth’s atmosphere. When in gaseous stage, ozone acts toxic to human cells and tissues. Whereas in aqueous form ozone is registered to show significant therapeutic effects. Earlier ozone in 1856 was first used as a disinfectant to disinfect operating rooms. A wide range of diseases are currently being treated using advanced ozone therapy units and upgraded technology. Some of the diseases treated using ozone includes cancerous tumors, arthritis, asthma, corneal ulcers, cystitis, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, senile dementia, sepsis, wound healing and many others.

To Understand How Our Report Information Can Bring Difference, Ask for a brochure @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24064

Ozone therapy being a type of physical therapy has been considered a controversial therapy as in many cases ozone can aggravate allergies in patients. Various government agencies have forced the physicians and clinics offering ozone therapy in Canada and U.S. out of practice. The advanced ozone therapy units enables to rapidly, safely, and effectively treat some of the lethal and degenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Cancer, AIDS, herpes. However, ozone therapy units have failed to gain recognition owing to lack of approval from FDA claiming Ozone as a highly toxic gas. Despite of having high medical applications, Ozone therapy units are not registered safe for demonstrated applications in distinct medical therapies so far. Ozone therapy, on the other hand, is recognized as one of the most versatile form of medical therapy – an alternative to drugs as it can be easily administered into different body organs through the skin, such as intestines and lungs, in the blood, through the ears and on teeth to treat damaged body parts. Ozone therapy units are regarded as a direct or indirect replacement for antibiotics as they have a distinct antiseptic effect, thus preferred over antibiotic treatment. The common microorganisms, bacteria, viruses and fungi that are resistant to drugs can be destroyed by impact of ozone via using ozone therapy units. When compared with the traditional methods of using drugs to treat cancer and other diseases, ozone therapy units are much safer and highly controllable, thereby allowing health care providers to focus on critical patient care.

The growing recognition of ozone therapy units, particularly in major countries of Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific is projected to propel ozone therapy units market growth over the coming years. The ozone therapy units market is categorized on the basis of product type, application type and end user. On the basis of product type, the ozone therapy units are classified into two types including trolley-mounted ozone therapy units and table-top ozone therapy units. However, based on the application, the ozone therapy units find major applications in oncological treatment, dermatological treatment, gastrointestinal treatment, dental treatment, gynecologic treatment and others. On the basis of application, oncological treatment segment registers the highest growth rate during forecast period in ozone therapy units market owing to the growing adoption of ozone therapy units to treat cancer patients.

Looking for Exclusive Market Insights from Business Experts? Request a Custom Report here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/24064

Growing prevalence of cancer and various chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, corneal ulcers, cystitis, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, senile dementia, sepsis, wound healing, gastroduodenal ulcers, glaucoma, hepatitis, spondylitis and AIDS is anticipated to be the primary factor fueling the growth of ozone therapy units market over the globe. Increasing demand of ozone therapy units in developing countries to treat critical disease conditions including auto-immune disease, diabetes, Lyme disease, cancer, liver disease, macular degeneration, SARS and AIDS in hospitals and mandatory use of ozone therapy units pre and post-surgery in place of antibiotics are some other factors which further drive the revenue generation in ozone therapy units market. Moreover, advancing technology and enhanced ozone therapies for patient’s body are also responsible to drive the ozone therapy units market over forecast period. However, high costs of ozone therapy units and high investment in their setup is restraining the current ozone therapy units market growth.

The global ozone therapy units market is segmented on basis of product type, application type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type Trolley-Mounted Ozone Therapy Units Table-top Ozone Therapy Units



Segmentation by Application Type Oncological Treatment Dermatological Treatment Gastrointestinal Treatment Dental Treatment Gynecologic Treatment Others



Segmentation by End User Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Homecare Settings



On the basis of product type, trolley-mounted ozone therapy units also called as mobile ozone therapy units registered highest revenue generation and is further anticipated to dominate the ozone therapy units market over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the ozone therapy units are expected to find major application in oncological treatment, thus oncological treatment segment generates highest revenues in global ozone therapy units market. Whereas, among end users hospitals & clinics and diagnostic centers is anticipated to register highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Based on geography, global ozone therapy units market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. Europe registered for the largest revenue shares in global ozone therapy units market followed by Asia-Pacific and North America. In Germany, the ozone therapy units are considered as the standard of care and are used by approximately 70-80% of practicing physicians in the country. However, in North America region ozone therapy units are not used at a great extent as ozone therapy is considered among the most toxic treatments. Europe is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period on the account of growing demand for ozone therapy units in the European countries to treat cancer and AIDS.

Some of the key players involved in global ozone therapy units market are PROMOLIFE, W&H DENTALWERK BURMOOS GMBH, APOZA Enterprise Co., Ltd., Aquolab, Dr.J.Hänsler GmbH, EVOZONE GmbH, Herrmann Apparatebau GmbH, MIO International Ozonytron GmbH, and others.

To Gain More Insights & Stay Ahead Of The Competition, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24064

Explore Extensive Coverage of PMR`s Life Sciences & Transformational Health Landscape

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Our client success stories feature a range of clients from Fortune 500 companies to fast-growing startups. PMR’s collaborative environment is committed to building industry-specific solutions by transforming data from multiple streams into a strategic asset.

Contact us:

Naved Beg

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – [email protected]

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com