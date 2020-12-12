Covid-19 Impact on Global Dry Construction Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Armstrong World Industries, Inc.Â , Etex GroupÂ , Fletcher Building LimitedÂ , Saint GobainÂ , etc. | InForGrowth

Dry Construction Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Dry Construction market for 2020-2025.

The “Dry Construction Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Dry Construction industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.Â

Etex GroupÂ

Fletcher Building LimitedÂ

Saint GobainÂ

Xella GroupÂ

CSR LimitedÂ

KnaufÂ

Pabco GypsumÂ

Panel ReyÂ

USG Boral Limited. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Plasterboard

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others (glass and carpet)

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Wall

Ceiling

Flooring