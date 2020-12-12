COVID-19 Update: Global Dairy Herd Management Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: , Valley Agriculture Software (U.S.), Dairy Master (Ireland), Afimilk (Israel), Sum-It Computer Systems (U.K.), etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Dairy Herd Management Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Dairy Herd Management market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Dairy Herd Management industry. Growth of the overall Dairy Herd Management market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Dairy Herd Management Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Dairy Herd Management industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Dairy Herd Management market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Valley Agriculture Software (U.S.)

Dairy Master (Ireland)

Afimilk (Israel)

Sum-It Computer Systems (U.K.)

SCR Dairy (Israel)

GEA Group (Germany)

DeLaval (Sweden)

BouMatic (U.S.)

Lely Holdings (Netherlands)

Infovet (India)

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Dairy Herd Management market is segmented into

Hardware and Systems

Standalone Software

On-premise Software

Web-based/Cloud-based Software

Based on Application Dairy Herd Management market is segmented into

Reproduction Management

Animal Comfort

Calf Management

Feeding Management

Milk Harvesting

Heat Stress Management

Other