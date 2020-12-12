COVID-19 Update: Global Engineering Software Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Dassault Systems, IBM, Geometric, etc. | InForGrowth

Engineering Software Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Engineering Software market for 2020-2025.

The “Engineering Software Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Engineering Software industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

Download Free Exclusive Sample PDF along with few company profiles

https://inforgrowth.com/sample-request/6769620/engineering-software-market

The Top players are

Autodesk

Bentley Systems

Dassault Systems

IBM

Geometric

Siemens PLM Software

SAP

Ansys. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Computer-Aided Designing (CAD) Software

Computer-Aided Engineering (CAE) Software

Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) Software

Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) Software

Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Design Automation

Plant Design

Product Design & Testing