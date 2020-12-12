ESD Protection Diode Market – Competitive Landscape, Strategic Assessment and Forecast Till 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘ESD Protection Diode’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (United States),On semiconductor (United States),Toshiba (Japan),Texas Instruments (United States),Littelfuse, Inc (United States),Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands),STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),Socay Electronics Corp., Ltd. (China),Galaxy Electrical (United States)

What isESD Protection Diode Market?

ESD Protection Diode is defined as the energy transfer between two objects which are differently charged. It is also used in multiple diodes in series, diodes and resistors, back to back diodes and others. In addition, it is widely used for clamping overvoltage conditions. The main function of ESD protection diode is to prevent a malfunction and breakdown of an electronic device. Rising disposal income and government initiative regarding the usage of EPS protection diode are expected to drive growth of the ESD protection diode market over the years to come.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (10 pF, 10 PF~100 pF, 100 pF or above), Application (Consumer electronic & Telecommunications, Automotive electronics, Industrial, Others), Diode (Unidirectional ESD Protection Diode, Bidirectional ESD Protection Diode)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Advancement in ESD Protection Diode

Growth Drivers

Growth in the Automotive Electronics Market

Growing Internet of Things (IOT) Market

Challenges that Market May Face:

Environmental Regulations Pertaining to Circuit Breaker Technology

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented with numerous players focusing on technique and quality of the product due to which the global ESD protection diode market can witness an upsurge in the forecast period.

