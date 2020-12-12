Plastic Transistors Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend, by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Plastic Transistors’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are PragmatIC Printing Ltd. (United Kingdom),Qorvo, Inc. (United States),Microchip Technology (United States),Plastic Logic, Inc. (United States),Texas Instruments Incorporated (United States),NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),M/A-COM Technology Solutions Inc. (United States),Cree Inc. (United States),STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),Nevon Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

What isPlastic Transistors Market?

The plastic transistor is defined as the device which regulates current or voltage flow and acts as a switch or gate for electronic signals. It is mainly designed for use in industrial as well as consumer applications. Advantages associated with the use of plastic transistors over the bipolar transistors are ESD Protection, polarity reversal protection, data line protection, inductive load protection, low requirements of current, high-frequency capabilities and others. It has the higher computing speed, owing to its small compact size the components are placed close to each other.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (3-alkythiophene semiconducting layer, Polyimide dielectric layer, Two silver electrodes), Application (Plastic displays, Bendable sensors, OLED, Wearable electronics), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology advancement in plastic transistors such as M/A-COM Technology Solutions Inc. Company Provides GaN Unmatched Wideband Transistor in a SOT-89 package.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Flexible Displays globally

Major benefits associates with plastic transistors such as higher efficiency than other transistors

Increasing usage of plastic transistors on various application such as OLED, Plastic Displays, Wearable Electronic, and Bendable Sensors

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Maintenances cost of plastic transistors in order to protect from numerous damaging effects such as coatings are required to prevent damage that is limitedly available in the market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

