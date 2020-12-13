$ 4.4 Billion Worth “Agricultural Adjuvants Market”, Led by Miller Chemical and Fertilizer LLC, Precision Laboratories and more.

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Agricultural Adjuvants Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2026.

The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.1 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 6.1%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Agricultural Adjuvants Market:

Miller Chemical and Fertilizer, LLC (US)

Precision Laboratories (US)

CHS Inc (US)

Winfield United (US)

Kalo Inc. (US)

Nouryon (Netherlands)

Corteva Inc. (US)

Evonik Industries (Germany)

Nufarm (Australia)

Croda International (UK)

Solvay (Belgium)

BASF (Germany)

Huntsman Corporation (US)

Clariant (US)

Helena Agri-Enterprises (US)

Stepan Company (US)

Wilbur-Ellis Company (US)

Brandt (US)

Plant Health Technologies (US)

Innvictis Crop Care (US)

“The activator adjuvants segment is projected to be the largest in the agricultural adjuvants market during the forecast period.”

Activator adjuvants are the most widely consumed agricultural adjuvants, owing to the high use of surfactants in various pesticide formulations. Most herbicides are mixed with surfactants to improve their spraying characteristics. The modes of activator adjuvant include reduction of spray solution surface tension to enhance contact area, increased spray retention, and protection of the herbicide in the spray solution.

“The cereals & grains segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.”

By crop type, the agricultural adjuvants market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other segments.The increasing popularity of industrial crops such as corn, soybean, canola, and wheat, and the rising demand for high-value cash crops such as coffee, fruits, and vegetables have also been fueling the demand for adjuvants. Manufacturers have also been focused on the development of adjuvants for specific pesticide groups.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -45%, Tier 2 -33%,and Tier 3 -22%

By Designation: C-level -33%,D-level – 45%, and Others*-22%

By Region: North America – 15%, Europe – 29%, Asia Pacific –44%, Rest of the World (RoW)** – 12%

Competitive Landscape of Agricultural Adjuvants Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 New Product Launches

3.2 Expansions & Investments

3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.4 Collaborations, Agreements, Joint Ventures, And Partnerships

Research Coverage:

This report segments the agricultural adjuvants market based on crop type, application,function, formulation, adoption stage, and region.In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural adjuvants market,the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.