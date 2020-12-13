Covid-19 Impact on Global GNSS Chip Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: Qualcomm, Broadcom, Mediatek, u-blox, STM, etc. | InForGrowth

GNSS Chip Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global GNSS Chip market for 2020-2025.

The “GNSS Chip Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the GNSS Chip industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Qualcomm

Broadcom

Mediatek

u-blox

STM

Intel

Furuno Electric

Quectel Wireless Solutions

Navika Electronics

. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

High Precision GNSS Chips

Standard Precision GNSS Chips

On the basis of the end users/applications,

Smartphones

Tablets

Personal Navigation Devices

In-Vehicle Systems

Wearable Devices

Digital Cameras

Others