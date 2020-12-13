Impact of Covid -19 Polyvinyl Alcohol Market Research Report by IMARC Group.com 2020-2025

According to the IMARC Group – Polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) stands for a water-soluble synthetic polymer which is commercially manufactured by processing polyvinyl acetate. It is widely available in the form of partially- and fully-hydrolyzed PVA. Polyvinyl alcohol is odorless, tasteless, transparent and is used as a moisture barrier in numerous medicinal products. It is also utilized to manufacture paper and board coatings, water-soluble films, liners, and sacrificial coatings. As a result, PVA finds diverse applications in the paper, food processing, manufacturing, electronics, coatings, printing, textile, and cosmetics industries.

A significant growth in the food and beverage industry, along with growing demand for biodegradable synthetic polymers for packaging solutions, is primarily driving the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of PVA for the production of disposable packaging materials for detergents, dyes, and agricultural products is also augmenting the market growth. In addition to this, numerous product developments have led to the emergence of PVA-based bio-composite films, which will further continue to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Explore Full Table of Content: https://www.imarcgroup.com/polyvinyl-alcohol-technical-material-market-report

