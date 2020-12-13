Industrial Coatings Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

ReportsnReports published a research report on “Industrial Coatings Market” – Industry Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Industrial Coatings Market size is expected to grow from USD 85.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 103.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Industrial Coatings Market:

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan)

PPG Industries Inc. (US)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

Axalta Coating Systems (US)

RPM International Inc. (US)

Hempel A/S (Denmark)

Tikkurila Oyj (Finland)

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co Ltd (South Korea)

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan)

WEILBURGER Coatings GmbH (Germany)

The Chemours Company (US)

Teknos Group (Finland)

“Acrylic is projected to be the fastest growing resin chemistry during the forecast period.”

Acrylic resin-based industrial coatings have high demand, especially in the automotive industry, owing to stringent environmental regulations and the high corrosion resistance of these coatings. Apart from automotive, consumer appliances is the major end-use industry of these coatings.

“Powder-based industrial coatings are expected to be the fastest-growing technology during the forecast period”

Powder-based industrial coatings are highly efficient with over 98% powder over spray recover ability, more resistant to chipping, scratching, fading, and wearing than other finishes. This process releases negligible VOC into the environment and takes less cure time beyond the cool-down period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company type: Tier 1 – 42%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Others – 33%

By Designation: C Level – 36%, Director Level – 19%, and Others – 45%

By Region: Europe – 42%, North America – 25%, APAC – 17%, South America – 8%, and the Middle East & Africa – 8%

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Coatings Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Dynamic Differentiators

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Expansion

3.2 Acquisition

3.3 New Product Launch

3.4 Joint Venture

