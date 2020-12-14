Agriculture Drone Market Major Giants in Buzz Again | DJI, 3DR, Trimble Navigation Limited, DroneDeploy

The Global Agriculture Drone Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

DJI, 3DR, Trimble Navigation Limited, DroneDeploy, AgEagle LLC, Agribotix LLC, AutoCopter Corp., Delair-Tech, Eagle UAV Services, HoneyComb Corporation, PrecisionHawk, Parrot SA

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

An agricultural drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle used in the farming for monitoring crop growth, field surveying/scouting, nitrogen recommendation, crop scouting, and others. These drones are used to collect information and analyze the actual view of fields. The agricultural drone market has high growth prospects owing to increasing demand from the emerging economies and increasing government exemption for the use of drones in the agricultural sector. Further, market players are focusing on drone automation and developing batteries to increase the flying period of drones expected to drive the demand for agricultural drones over the forecasted period.

The Global Agriculture Drone Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Agriculture Drone Market Study by Type (Hardware (Fixed Wing, Rotary Blade, Hybrid), Software (Data Management, Imaging Software, Data Analysis, Others)), Application (Field Mapping, Variable Rate Application (VRA), Crop Scouting, Crop Spraying, Livestock, Agriculture Photography, Others), Component (Frame, Controller System, Propulsion System, Camera System, Navigation System, Others)

Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Development of Batteries to Increase the Flying Period of Drones

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Drones in the Agricultural Industry

AI And Machine Learning Deployment to Boost Drone Automation

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

What are the market factors that are explained in the Agriculture Drone Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Agriculture Drone Market

Chapter 05 – Global Agriculture Drone Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Agriculture Drone Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Agriculture Drone market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Agriculture Drone Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Agriculture Drone Market

Chapter 09 – Global Agriculture Drone Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Agriculture Drone Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Agriculture Drone market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Agriculture Drone industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Agriculture Drone market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

