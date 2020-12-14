Anti Acne Cleanser Market Rising Demand, Growth, Trend and Insights for next 5 years

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Anti Acne Cleanser’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sephora Inc.(United States),Galderma Laboratories, L.P (United States),The Proactiv Company LLC (United States),Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. (Neutrogena) (United States),Kao Corporation (United States),LO’real (La Roche-Posay) (France),Kose Corporation (Japan),Clarins Group (France),Vichy Laboratories (Canada)

What isAnti Acne Cleanser Market?

The anti-acne cleansers are mostly the medicated dermatologist-recommended cleansers which consist of anti-acne ingredients such as salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, sodium sulfacetamide which clears up the deep-rooted dirt from the skin. The salicylic acid helps clean the pores and reduces the swelling and redness, benzoyl peroxide exfoliates the skin and kills the bacteria and sodium sulfacetamide restrain the growth of the bacteria causing acne. With the rising prevalence of adult acne and growing skincare related awareness the demand for the anti-acne cleanser is expected to rise further in the coming years.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Charcoal Anti Acne Cleanser, Clay Anti Acne Cleanser, Others), Form (Gel Cleanser, Cream Cleanser, Foam Cleanser, Others), Ingredient (Salicylic Acid, Sodium Sulfacetamide, Benzoyl Peroxide, Others), Distribution Channels (Online, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Medical Stores, Convenience Stores, Others), End User (Adults, Teenagers)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing use of Foam based Anti Acne Cleansers

The Advent of Cream based Anti Acne Cleansers

Growth Drivers

The Increasing Prevalence of Acne Problems in Adult and Teenagers Around the World

Growing Awareness about Skincare Products

Challenges that Market May Face:

Low Degree of Organic Ingredients used in Anti-acne Cleansers

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

