Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Competitive Insights with Global Outlook 2020-2026| , Sony, Yamaha, Onkyo (Pioneer)

The global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market, such as , Sony, Yamaha, Onkyo (Pioneer), D+M Group, LG Electronics, Harman Kardon, Inkel Corporation, NAD, Rotel, Anthem AV Solutions Limited, Pyle, Cambridge Audio, Arcam, Denon, Marantz They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market by Product: 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels, 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels, 9.2 Sound Channels, Others
Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market by Application: Residential, Commercial
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 5.1 &5.2 Sound Channels
1.4.3 7.1 &7.2 Sound Channels
1.4.4 9.2 Sound Channels
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sony
12.1.1 Sony Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sony Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Sony Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Sony Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.1.5 Sony Recent Development
12.2 Yamaha
12.2.1 Yamaha Corporation Information
12.2.2 Yamaha Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Yamaha Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Yamaha Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.2.5 Yamaha Recent Development
12.3 Onkyo (Pioneer)
12.3.1 Onkyo (Pioneer) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Onkyo (Pioneer) Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Onkyo (Pioneer) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Onkyo (Pioneer) Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.3.5 Onkyo (Pioneer) Recent Development
12.4 D+M Group
12.4.1 D+M Group Corporation Information
12.4.2 D+M Group Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 D+M Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 D+M Group Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.4.5 D+M Group Recent Development
12.5 LG Electronics
12.5.1 LG Electronics Corporation Information
12.5.2 LG Electronics Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 LG Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 LG Electronics Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.5.5 LG Electronics Recent Development
12.6 Harman Kardon
12.6.1 Harman Kardon Corporation Information
12.6.2 Harman Kardon Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Harman Kardon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Harman Kardon Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.6.5 Harman Kardon Recent Development
12.7 Inkel Corporation
12.7.1 Inkel Corporation Corporation Information
12.7.2 Inkel Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Inkel Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Inkel Corporation Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.7.5 Inkel Corporation Recent Development
12.8 NAD
12.8.1 NAD Corporation Information
12.8.2 NAD Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 NAD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 NAD Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.8.5 NAD Recent Development
12.9 Rotel
12.9.1 Rotel Corporation Information
12.9.2 Rotel Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Rotel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Rotel Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.9.5 Rotel Recent Development
12.10 Anthem AV Solutions Limited
12.10.1 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Corporation Information
12.10.2 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.10.5 Anthem AV Solutions Limited Recent Development
12.11 Sony
12.11.1 Sony Corporation Information
12.11.2 Sony Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Sony Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Sony Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Products Offered
12.11.5 Sony Recent Development
12.12 Cambridge Audio
12.12.1 Cambridge Audio Corporation Information
12.12.2 Cambridge Audio Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Cambridge Audio Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Cambridge Audio Products Offered
12.12.5 Cambridge Audio Recent Development
12.13 Arcam
12.13.1 Arcam Corporation Information
12.13.2 Arcam Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Arcam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Arcam Products Offered
12.13.5 Arcam Recent Development
12.14 Denon
12.14.1 Denon Corporation Information
12.14.2 Denon Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Denon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Denon Products Offered
12.14.5 Denon Recent Development
12.15 Marantz
12.15.1 Marantz Corporation Information
12.15.2 Marantz Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Marantz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Marantz Products Offered
12.15.5 Marantz Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Audio/Video Receiver (AVR) Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
