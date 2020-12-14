The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global IBS-C Drug market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global IBS-C Drug market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.
The Global IBS-C Drug Sales Market Report 2020 offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions, Nestle, Abbott Laboratories, Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Novartis Pharma, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Ardelyx, Synthetic Biologics, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Bama-Geve, Ferring BV, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Salix Pharmaceuticals, Norgine, Prometheus Laboratories, Actavis Nordic, Albireo Pharma, Yuhan Corp, Astrazeneca, The Menarini Group, Ono Pharmaceutical
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Linaclotide
Lubiprostone
Osmotic Laxatives
Stimulant Laxatives
Other
|Market Segment by Application:
| Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Pharmacies
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global IBS-C Drug market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the IBS-C Drug market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the IBS-C Drug industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global IBS-C Drug market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global IBS-C Drug market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global IBS-C Drug market
TOC
1 IBS-C Drug Market Overview
1.1 IBS-C Drug Product Scope
1.2 IBS-C Drug Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global IBS-C Drug Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Linaclotide
1.2.3 Lubiprostone
1.2.4 Osmotic Laxatives
1.2.5 Stimulant Laxatives
1.2.6 Other
1.3 IBS-C Drug Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global IBS-C Drug Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Hospital Pharmacies
1.3.3 Retail Pharmacies
1.3.4 Online Pharmacies
1.4 IBS-C Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global IBS-C Drug Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global IBS-C Drug Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global IBS-C Drug Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 IBS-C Drug Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global IBS-C Drug Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global IBS-C Drug Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global IBS-C Drug Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global IBS-C Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global IBS-C Drug Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global IBS-C Drug Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States IBS-C Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe IBS-C Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China IBS-C Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan IBS-C Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia IBS-C Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India IBS-C Drug Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global IBS-C Drug Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top IBS-C Drug Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top IBS-C Drug Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global IBS-C Drug Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in IBS-C Drug as of 2019)
3.4 Global IBS-C Drug Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers IBS-C Drug Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key IBS-C Drug Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global IBS-C Drug Market Size by Type
4.1 Global IBS-C Drug Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global IBS-C Drug Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global IBS-C Drug Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global IBS-C Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global IBS-C Drug Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global IBS-C Drug Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global IBS-C Drug Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global IBS-C Drug Market Size by Application
5.1 Global IBS-C Drug Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global IBS-C Drug Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global IBS-C Drug Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global IBS-C Drug Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global IBS-C Drug Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global IBS-C Drug Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global IBS-C Drug Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States IBS-C Drug Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe IBS-C Drug Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China IBS-C Drug Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan IBS-C Drug Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia IBS-C Drug Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India IBS-C Drug Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India IBS-C Drug Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in IBS-C Drug Business
12.1 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions
12.1.1 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Corporation Information
12.1.2 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Business Overview
12.1.3 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.1.5 Catalent Pharmaceuticals Solutions Recent Development
12.2 Nestle
12.2.1 Nestle Corporation Information
12.2.2 Nestle Business Overview
12.2.3 Nestle IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Nestle IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.2.5 Nestle Recent Development
12.3 Abbott Laboratories
12.3.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information
12.3.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview
12.3.3 Abbott Laboratories IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Abbott Laboratories IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.3.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development
12.4 Synergy Pharmaceuticals
12.4.1 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
12.4.2 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Business Overview
12.4.3 Synergy Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Synergy Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.4.5 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
12.5 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals
12.5.1 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
12.5.2 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Business Overview
12.5.3 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.5.5 Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
12.6 Novartis Pharma
12.6.1 Novartis Pharma Corporation Information
12.6.2 Novartis Pharma Business Overview
12.6.3 Novartis Pharma IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Novartis Pharma IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.6.5 Novartis Pharma Recent Development
12.7 Astellas Pharmaceuticals
12.7.1 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
12.7.2 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Business Overview
12.7.3 Astellas Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Astellas Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.7.5 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
12.8 Ardelyx
12.8.1 Ardelyx Corporation Information
12.8.2 Ardelyx Business Overview
12.8.3 Ardelyx IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Ardelyx IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.8.5 Ardelyx Recent Development
12.9 Synthetic Biologics
12.9.1 Synthetic Biologics Corporation Information
12.9.2 Synthetic Biologics Business Overview
12.9.3 Synthetic Biologics IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Synthetic Biologics IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.9.5 Synthetic Biologics Recent Development
12.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
12.10.1 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Corporation Information
12.10.2 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Business Overview
12.10.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.10.5 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Recent Development
12.11 Bama-Geve
12.11.1 Bama-Geve Corporation Information
12.11.2 Bama-Geve Business Overview
12.11.3 Bama-Geve IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Bama-Geve IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.11.5 Bama-Geve Recent Development
12.12 Ferring BV
12.12.1 Ferring BV Corporation Information
12.12.2 Ferring BV Business Overview
12.12.3 Ferring BV IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Ferring BV IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.12.5 Ferring BV Recent Development
12.13 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
12.13.1 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
12.13.2 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Business Overview
12.13.3 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.13.5 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
12.14 Salix Pharmaceuticals
12.14.1 Salix Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information
12.14.2 Salix Pharmaceuticals Business Overview
12.14.3 Salix Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Salix Pharmaceuticals IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.14.5 Salix Pharmaceuticals Recent Development
12.15 Norgine
12.15.1 Norgine Corporation Information
12.15.2 Norgine Business Overview
12.15.3 Norgine IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Norgine IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.15.5 Norgine Recent Development
12.16 Prometheus Laboratories
12.16.1 Prometheus Laboratories Corporation Information
12.16.2 Prometheus Laboratories Business Overview
12.16.3 Prometheus Laboratories IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Prometheus Laboratories IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.16.5 Prometheus Laboratories Recent Development
12.17 Actavis Nordic
12.17.1 Actavis Nordic Corporation Information
12.17.2 Actavis Nordic Business Overview
12.17.3 Actavis Nordic IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Actavis Nordic IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.17.5 Actavis Nordic Recent Development
12.18 Albireo Pharma
12.18.1 Albireo Pharma Corporation Information
12.18.2 Albireo Pharma Business Overview
12.18.3 Albireo Pharma IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Albireo Pharma IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.18.5 Albireo Pharma Recent Development
12.19 Yuhan Corp
12.19.1 Yuhan Corp Corporation Information
12.19.2 Yuhan Corp Business Overview
12.19.3 Yuhan Corp IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Yuhan Corp IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.19.5 Yuhan Corp Recent Development
12.20 Astrazeneca
12.20.1 Astrazeneca Corporation Information
12.20.2 Astrazeneca Business Overview
12.20.3 Astrazeneca IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Astrazeneca IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.20.5 Astrazeneca Recent Development
12.21 The Menarini Group
12.21.1 The Menarini Group Corporation Information
12.21.2 The Menarini Group Business Overview
12.21.3 The Menarini Group IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 The Menarini Group IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.21.5 The Menarini Group Recent Development
12.22 Ono Pharmaceutical
12.22.1 Ono Pharmaceutical Corporation Information
12.22.2 Ono Pharmaceutical Business Overview
12.22.3 Ono Pharmaceutical IBS-C Drug Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Ono Pharmaceutical IBS-C Drug Products Offered
12.22.5 Ono Pharmaceutical Recent Development 13 IBS-C Drug Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 IBS-C Drug Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of IBS-C Drug
13.4 IBS-C Drug Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 IBS-C Drug Distributors List
14.3 IBS-C Drug Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 IBS-C Drug Market Trends
15.2 IBS-C Drug Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 IBS-C Drug Market Challenges
15.4 IBS-C Drug Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
