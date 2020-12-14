Contraceptives Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Contraceptives’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Merck & Co. (United States),Cipla Inc. (India),Allergan Plc. (Ireland),Bayer AG (Germany),GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (United Kingdom),HLL Lifecare Limited (India),Mankind Pharma (India),Pfizer Inc. (United States),Amgen (United States),Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Israel),Mithra Pharmaceuticals (Belgium),Johnson & Johnson (United States)

What isContraceptives Market?

Contraceptives are the drugs or devices which not only inhibit pregnancy but also sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). In addition to this, contraception is deliberate prevention of pregnancy by interfering with the normal process of ovulation, fertilization and implantation through the use of barriers, drugs, medical devices or surgical techniques. The substantial increase in the investments in print advertisements and digital advertisements is significantly contributing to the growth of the very market in the current scenario. Apart from this, favorable initiatives taken by the government to promote awareness regarding unintended pregnancies and growing population in various countries can emerge out as a major opportunity for the expansion of the contraceptive market in the near future.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Oral Contraceptive Pills, Contraceptive Injectable, Topical Contraceptive Patch), Application (Hospitals, Homecare, Gynecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)), Medical Devices (Male Contraceptives Devices (Condoms), Female contraceptive devices (Female Condoms))

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasingly Causing Working Class Women to Postpone Pregnancy in Both Developed and Developing Economies

Growth Drivers

Rise in Menstruating Population Worldwide, and Encouragement by Government to Use Contraceptives.

Increasing Usage Among the Teenagers and Early Maturity Among the Teenage Girls

Challenges that Market May Face:

Rising Prevalence of Infertility

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

