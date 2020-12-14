Digital Radio Frequency Market will experience a noticeable growth during the forecast period 2020 – 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Digital Radio Frequency’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Airbus (Netherlands),Raytheon Company (United States),BAE Systems (United Kingdom),Rohde & Schwarz (Germany),Elbit Systems (Israel),Thales Group (France),Curtiss Wright (United States),Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel),Northrop Grumman (United States),Leonardo (Italy)

What isDigital Radio Frequency Market?

Digital radio can be used to broadcast on a wide number of frequencies. The digital radio frequency is both terrestrial and satellite allocations for Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB). DAB has main frequencies where it is being deployed are within the Band III (Band 3) frequencies. Digital radio is the deployment of digital technology to transmit or receive across the radio spectrum. Further, owing to the technological upgradation in military radars and the advent of cognitive electronic warfare market is expected to foster in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Civil, Commercial, Defense), Application (Electronic Warfare Training, Electronic Warfare, Radar Test & Evaluation, Radio & Cellular Network Jamming), Architecture (Processors, Modulators, Converters, Others), Broadcasting Standards (Digital audio broadcasting systems, Digital television (DTV) broadcasting systems)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increased Adoption of Military Electronic Warfare Systems

Growth Drivers

Elevated use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Technological Upgradation in Warfare Equipment

Upsurge in DRF among Jammers in Ships

Challenges that Market May Face:

Limited Defense Budget in Developing Countries is posing a Challenge for the market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

