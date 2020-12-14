D+M Group, LG Electronics, Harman Kardon, Inkel Corporation, NAD, Rotel, Anthem AV Solutions Limited, Pyle, Cambridge Audio

The global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market, such as , Texas Instrument, Murata, Microchip, Atmel, Cisco, LairdTech, Adafruit Industries, Cypress, Marvell, Panasonic, Inventek Systems, Broadcom Limited, STMicroelectronics, Sillicon Labs, WI2WI They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market by Product: Universal Wi-Fi Module, Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module, Embedded Wi-Fi Module

Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market by Application: Smart Appliances, Handheld Mobile Devices, Medical and Industrial Testing Instruments, Smart Grid, Router

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the WiFi / 802.11 Modules market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the WiFi / 802.11 Modules industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global WiFi / 802.11 Modules market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key WiFi / 802.11 Modules Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Universal Wi-Fi Module

1.4.3 Router Scheme Wi-Fi Module

1.4.4 Embedded Wi-Fi Module

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Smart Appliances

1.5.3 Handheld Mobile Devices

1.5.4 Medical and Industrial Testing Instruments

1.5.5 Smart Grid

1.5.6 Router

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers WiFi / 802.11 Modules Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global WiFi / 802.11 Modules Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top WiFi / 802.11 Modules Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top WiFi / 802.11 Modules Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China WiFi / 802.11 Modules Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa WiFi / 802.11 Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa WiFi / 802.11 Modules Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa WiFi / 802.11 Modules Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Texas Instrument

12.1.1 Texas Instrument Corporation Information

12.1.2 Texas Instrument Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Texas Instrument Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Texas Instrument WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.1.5 Texas Instrument Recent Development

12.2 Murata

12.2.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.2.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Murata Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Murata WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.2.5 Murata Recent Development

12.3 Microchip

12.3.1 Microchip Corporation Information

12.3.2 Microchip Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Microchip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Microchip WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.3.5 Microchip Recent Development

12.4 Atmel

12.4.1 Atmel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Atmel Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Atmel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Atmel WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.4.5 Atmel Recent Development

12.5 Cisco

12.5.1 Cisco Corporation Information

12.5.2 Cisco Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Cisco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Cisco WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.5.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.6 LairdTech

12.6.1 LairdTech Corporation Information

12.6.2 LairdTech Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 LairdTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 LairdTech WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.6.5 LairdTech Recent Development

12.7 Adafruit Industries

12.7.1 Adafruit Industries Corporation Information

12.7.2 Adafruit Industries Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Adafruit Industries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Adafruit Industries WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.7.5 Adafruit Industries Recent Development

12.8 Cypress

12.8.1 Cypress Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cypress Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Cypress Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Cypress WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.8.5 Cypress Recent Development

12.9 Marvell

12.9.1 Marvell Corporation Information

12.9.2 Marvell Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Marvell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Marvell WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.9.5 Marvell Recent Development

12.10 Panasonic

12.10.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.10.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Panasonic WiFi / 802.11 Modules Products Offered

12.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.12 Broadcom Limited

12.12.1 Broadcom Limited Corporation Information

12.12.2 Broadcom Limited Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Broadcom Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Broadcom Limited Products Offered

12.12.5 Broadcom Limited Recent Development

12.13 STMicroelectronics

12.13.1 STMicroelectronics Corporation Information

12.13.2 STMicroelectronics Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 STMicroelectronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 STMicroelectronics Products Offered

12.13.5 STMicroelectronics Recent Development

12.14 Sillicon Labs

12.14.1 Sillicon Labs Corporation Information

12.14.2 Sillicon Labs Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Sillicon Labs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Sillicon Labs Products Offered

12.14.5 Sillicon Labs Recent Development

12.15 WI2WI

12.15.1 WI2WI Corporation Information

12.15.2 WI2WI Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 WI2WI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 WI2WI Products Offered

12.15.5 WI2WI Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key WiFi / 802.11 Modules Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 WiFi / 802.11 Modules Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

