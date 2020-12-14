Healthcare Asset Management Market Size, Explosive Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis Forecast till 2027

Global “Healthcare Asset Management Market” 2020 report includes the market strategy, market orientation, expertise opinion and knowledgeable information. Report provides market growth and Revenue, market share and size that helps to understand future prospects. The Healthcare Asset Management report also covers the current market information, porter’s five forces analysis with threat of new entrants, threat of substitute products and services, key challenges, opportunities in Healthcare Asset Management Industry.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/hospital-asset-management-systems-market-100625

The global “healthcare asset management market size” is predicted to reach USD 84,483.03 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 28.9% during the forecast period. The increasing technological advancement has led to high demand for asset management solutions in medical facilities, which, in turn, will accelerate the healthcare asset management market growth. Moreover, the introduction of wireless connectivity in asset management solutions will contribute positively to this growth during the forecast period, mentioned in a report, titled “Healthcare Asset Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Radiofrequency Identification (RFID), Real-time Location Systems (RTLS), Others), By Application (Staff Management, Equipment Tracking, Patient Tracking, Supply Chain Management), By End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 11,002.50 million in 2019.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Key Features of Healthcare Asset Management Market Report:

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors

Favorable Reimbursement Policies to Propel Market in North America

North America dominated the market in 2019 and is predicted to remain dominant during the forecast period owing to the rising digitalization in healthcare. The favorable reimbursement policies and government initiatives will encourage growth in North America. The increasing private and public funding for the adoption of healthcare asset management solutions will further enable growth in the region. For instance, in June 2019, the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) released the Cooperative Agreement Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

The objective of this program is to enable developments in the technical standards essential to attain interoperability among healthcare IT systems. Asia Pacific is expected to witness high demand during the forecast period owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure. The growing spending for the development of healthcare IT in emerging nations will healthcare asset management market trends

For More Information :

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hospital-asset-management-systems-market-100625

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

IBM Corporation

Stanley Healthcare

CenTrak, Inc.

AiRISTA Flow

Versus Technology, Inc.

Zebra Technologies,

GE Healthcare

Sonitor

AeroScout Inc.

Others

Partnership between STANLEY Healthcare and Sonitor to Aid Market Sales

STANLEY Healthcare, a global leader in innovative solutions and technology for healthcare facilities announced that it has collaborated with Sonitor for the integration of Sonitor’s proprietary Sense High Definition Ultrasound indoor positioning technology into its AeroScout® Real-Time Location System (RTLS) platform. The partnership expansion between the companies can be a critical factor in accelerating the healthcare asset management market revenue during the forecast period owing to the implementation of cost-effective RTLS solutions with no complications and convenience.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/hospital-asset-management-systems-market-100625

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights

4.1. Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

4.2. Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries

4.3. Technological Advancements Pertaining to Healthcare Asset Management Solutions

4.4. Industry Background Pertaining to Healthcare Asset management Solutions

4.5. Key Industry Trends

4.6. New Product Launch

Global Healthcare Asset Management Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.2.1. Radiofrequency Identification (RFID)

5.2.2. Real-time location systems (RTLS)

5.2.3. Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

5.3.1. Staff Management

5.3.2. Equipment Tracking

5.3.3. Patient Tracking

5.3.4. Supply Chain Management

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Hospitals

5.4.2. Laboratories

5.4.3. Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

Continue…

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Detailed business profiles including product offerings, recent developments, key financial information, and strategies employed by main market players.

Analysis of various regions and countries that includes the demand and supply based actions, which consequently have a major influence on the market’s expansion.

Market dynamics and opportunities for growth for players in the near future.

Competitive landscape describing the market revenue shares of key players.

Market segmentation analysis that deals with quantitative and qualitative research, discussing the influence of policy-based and economical aspects.

Order Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100625

Our proven methodologies and systematic analysis help in making confident business and strategic decisions.

A market study that conducts at Fortune Business Insights can save significant cost and time, and can help prevent making costly mistakes.

Secondary Data Sources That We Refer To:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

Secondary Research Is Conducted To Derive The Following Information:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

Related Reports:

Depression Treatment Therapy Market Size, Share, Global Analysis, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Global Analysis, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

Pharmacy Benefit Management (PBM) Market Size, Share, Global Analysis, Regional Trends and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs

Related Reports:

Dermatology Drugs Market

Dermatology Drugs Market Size

Dermatology Drugs Market Share

Dermatology Drugs Market Trends

Dermatology Drugs Market Growth

Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis

Dermatology Drugs Market Business Opportunities

Dermatology Drugs Market Key Players

Dermatology Drugs Market Demand

Dermatology Drugs Market Competitive Landscape

Dermatology Drugs Market Segments

Dermatology Drugs Market Overview

Dermatology Drugs Market Industry

Dermatology Drugs Market Stastistic

Dermatology Drugs Market Devlopment Strategy

Dermatology Drugs Market Future Growth

Dermatology Drugs Market Research Methodology

Dermatology Drugs Market Drivers

Dermatology Drugs Market Manufacturers

Dermatology Drugs Market Revenue

Dermatology Drugs Market Growth Analysis

Dermatology Drugs Market Search Analysis

Dermatology Drugs Market Growth

Dermatology Drugs Market Analysis

Dermatology Drugs Market Business Opportunities

Dermatology Drugs Market Key Players