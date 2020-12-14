Ice Hockey Skate Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants Bauer Hockey, Flite Hockey, Winnwell

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Ice Hockey Skate’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Bauer Hockey (United States), CCM Hockey (Canada), Flite Hockey (United States), Roces ( Italy), American Athletic, Inc. (United States), Winnwell Inc. (Canada), TEK 2 Sport (Canada), Vaughn Hockey (United States), Tour Hockey Corp. (United States) and HockeyTron (United States)

What is Ice Hockey Skate Market?

Ice hockey skates are boots with blades attached to their soles. Ice hockey skates market has high growth prospects due to the evolution of sports of ice hockey skating domestically and internationally. Additionally, the availability of ice hockey skating at shopping malls and E-commerce platforms is steering the market growth. Factors such as increasing demand for touring and recreational skates coupled with rising consumer spending on sporting activities boosting the market in the forecasted timeframe.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Senior, Junior, Youth), Application (Professional Athletes, Amateurs), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Width (Narrow, Standard, Wider than D, Wide, Widest), End User (Men’s, Women’s, Children’s)

Market Influencing Trends:

Adoption of Online Channels for Shopping the Ice Hockey Skate

Growth Drivers

Rising Participation and Interest Rate in Ice Hockey Skating

Increasing Government Support to Improve Sports Participation

Challenges that Market May Face:

Lack of Awareness among customers

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Ice Hockey Skate Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Ice Hockey Skate Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Ice Hockey Skate Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Ice Hockey Skate

Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Ice Hockey Skate Market Breakdown by Segments (Study by Type (Senior, Junior, Youth), Application (Professional Athletes, Amateurs), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Width (Narrow, Standard, Wider than D, Wide, Widest), End User (Men’s, Women’s, Children’s))

5.1 Global Ice Hockey Skate Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Ice Hockey Skate Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Ice Hockey Skate Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Ice Hockey Skate Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Ice Hockey Skate Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Key Development Activities:

The ice hockey skate market is fragmented and the key players are focused on introducing innovative products. They rely on strategies such as product development, geographical expansion, technological innovation and sourcing strategies to enhance their market share.

