Location Analytics Market Major Giants in Buzz Again | IBM, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Google Inc., Infsoft GmbH, MOCA Platform, Esri, Microsoft, Galigeo, Purple, GeoMoby, IndoorAtlas

Brief Summary of Global Location Analytics:

Location analysis is a technique that is used to determine and assess the best placement of information, actions, and materials. Location models play an important role in performing location analysis by delivering a well-documented common vision of current and preferred location arrangements. It provides the control to generate information and derive insights from massive, dynamic, vague, and often conflicting data. It has the ability to quickly map locations of assets, and other data such as sales by territory, state, or ZIP code helps to improve business efficiency. It gives a way to visualize the flow of goods, sales with depth and distance.

Market Trends:

Rising Adoption by Organizations That Have Multiple Locations or Operations across the Globe

Rise in the Adoption of Advanced Technologies

Market Drivers:

With the rapid adoption of mobile devices, many organizations can now leverage data to better understand foot traffic patterns. The demand for mapping and geographic intelligence is emerging as an important segment of the business analytics software categ

Market Opportunities:

Increasing use of Spatial Data and Analytical Tools

Growing Need for Predictive Analytics for End-Use Industry

The Global Location Analytics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Location Analytics Market Study by Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Application (Sales, Logistics, Supply Chains, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Others), Components (Software/Solutions, Service), Industry Verticals (Retail, Telecommunication, Defence, Media and Entertainment, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Device Type (Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets, Desktop)

Regions Covered in the Global Location Analytics Market:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

