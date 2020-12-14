Mass Gainer Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | Optimum Nutrition, MusclePharm, Kaged Muscle

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Mass Gainer’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are MTS Nutrition (United States), Optimum Nutrition (United States), MusclePharm Corp (United States), MuscleMeds Performance Technologies (United States), UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), iSatori Inc (United States), Beyond A Century, Inc (United States), Kaged Muscle (United States), BSN (United States) and GNC (United States)

What is Mass Gainer Market?

The mass gainer market is expected to witness high growth in the forecasted period due to the growing inclination towards muscle growth. Mass gainers are also called as and weight gainers. It is supplements that provide the body with a high quantity of protein, carbs, and fats. This type of supplement is specifically designed to help provide the consumer with everything they need to gain a large amount of muscle more rapidly. Generally, mass gainers will contain large amounts of calories, carbs, and proteins.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Powder, Ready-to-Drink Product, Others), Application (Adult Male, Adult Female, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Distribution, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Demand from Bodybuilders and Athletes

Increasing Popularity Due to Easy Availability Through Online Distributions

Growth Drivers:

Raising Awareness about Health and Fitness

High Demand for Ready to Drink Products

Challenges that Market May Face:

Stringent Government Regulations Regarding Mass Gainers

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Mass Gainer Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Mass Gainer Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Mass Gainer Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Mass Gainer

Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Mass Gainer Market Breakdown by Segments (Study by Type (Powder, Ready-to-Drink Product, Others), Application (Adult Male, Adult Female, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Distribution, Others))

5.1 Global Mass Gainer Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Mass Gainer Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Mass Gainer Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Mass Gainer Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Mass Gainer Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Key Development Activities:

Leading key players are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their products and services. Companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product & service offerings.

