Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market: The Next Big Innovation in Electronics & SemiconductorIndustry 2020|, Vishay, Panasonic, Murata

The global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market, such as , Vishay, Panasonic, Murata, TDK, Abracon, AVX, Amphenol, Honeywell, KOA Speer, IXYS, US Sensor, TE Connectivity, Ametherm, Wavelength Electronics, DXM, Semitec, Betatherm Corporation, GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies., Guangdong Tonze Electric Company, Sinochip Electronics Company Limited, Quality Thermistor, Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited, Murata Manufacturing Company Limited, Maida Development Company, LATTRON Co., KOA Corporation, Joyin Co Ltd They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market by Product: Zero Power Sensing, Temperature Measurement

Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market by Application: Temperature Sensor, Multiple Fuse, Self-regulating Heater, Intelligent Closestool, Other

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies.

1.4.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size Growth Rate GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies.

1.4.2 Zero Power Sensing

1.4.3 Temperature Measurement

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Temperature Sensor

1.5.3 Multiple Fuse

1.5.4 Self-regulating Heater

1.5.5 Intelligent Closestool

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Average Selling Price (ASP) GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size Forecast GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales Forecast GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue Forecast GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Sensing and Inspection Technologies. and Application

6.1 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Historic Market Review GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales Market Share GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue Market Share GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Price GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2015-2020)

6.4 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Estimates and Forecasts GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales Forecast GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue Forecast GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Price Forecast GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. (2021-2026)

6.5 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Vishay

12.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.1.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Vishay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Vishay Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.1.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.2 Panasonic

12.2.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.2.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Panasonic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Panasonic Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.2.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.3 Murata

12.3.1 Murata Corporation Information

12.3.2 Murata Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Murata Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Murata Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.3.5 Murata Recent Development

12.4 TDK

12.4.1 TDK Corporation Information

12.4.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 TDK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 TDK Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.4.5 TDK Recent Development

12.5 Abracon

12.5.1 Abracon Corporation Information

12.5.2 Abracon Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Abracon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Abracon Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.5.5 Abracon Recent Development

12.6 AVX

12.6.1 AVX Corporation Information

12.6.2 AVX Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 AVX Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 AVX Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.6.5 AVX Recent Development

12.7 Amphenol

12.7.1 Amphenol Corporation Information

12.7.2 Amphenol Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Amphenol Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Amphenol Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.7.5 Amphenol Recent Development

12.8 Honeywell

12.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

12.8.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Honeywell Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.9 KOA Speer

12.9.1 KOA Speer Corporation Information

12.9.2 KOA Speer Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 KOA Speer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 KOA Speer Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.9.5 KOA Speer Recent Development

12.10 IXYS

12.10.1 IXYS Corporation Information

12.10.2 IXYS Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 IXYS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 IXYS Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.10.5 IXYS Recent Development

12.11 Vishay

12.11.1 Vishay Corporation Information

12.11.2 Vishay Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Vishay Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Vishay Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Products Offered

12.11.5 Vishay Recent Development

12.12 TE Connectivity

12.12.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

12.12.2 TE Connectivity Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 TE Connectivity Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 TE Connectivity Products Offered

12.12.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

12.13 Ametherm

12.13.1 Ametherm Corporation Information

12.13.2 Ametherm Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Ametherm Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Ametherm Products Offered

12.13.5 Ametherm Recent Development

12.14 Wavelength Electronics

12.14.1 Wavelength Electronics Corporation Information

12.14.2 Wavelength Electronics Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Wavelength Electronics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Wavelength Electronics Products Offered

12.14.5 Wavelength Electronics Recent Development

12.15 DXM

12.15.1 DXM Corporation Information

12.15.2 DXM Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 DXM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 DXM Products Offered

12.15.5 DXM Recent Development

12.16 Semitec

12.16.1 Semitec Corporation Information

12.16.2 Semitec Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Semitec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Semitec Products Offered

12.16.5 Semitec Recent Development

12.17 Betatherm Corporation

12.17.1 Betatherm Corporation Corporation Information

12.17.2 Betatherm Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Betatherm Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Betatherm Corporation Products Offered

12.17.5 Betatherm Corporation Recent Development

12.18 GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies.

12.18.1 GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. Corporation Information

12.18.2 GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. Products Offered

12.18.5 GE Sensing and Inspection Technologies. Recent Development

12.19 Guangdong Tonze Electric Company

12.19.1 Guangdong Tonze Electric Company Corporation Information

12.19.2 Guangdong Tonze Electric Company Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Guangdong Tonze Electric Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Guangdong Tonze Electric Company Products Offered

12.19.5 Guangdong Tonze Electric Company Recent Development

12.20 Sinochip Electronics Company Limited

12.20.1 Sinochip Electronics Company Limited Corporation Information

12.20.2 Sinochip Electronics Company Limited Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Sinochip Electronics Company Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Sinochip Electronics Company Limited Products Offered

12.20.5 Sinochip Electronics Company Limited Recent Development

12.21 Quality Thermistor

12.21.1 Quality Thermistor Corporation Information

12.21.2 Quality Thermistor Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Quality Thermistor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Quality Thermistor Products Offered

12.21.5 Quality Thermistor Recent Development

12.22 Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited

12.22.1 Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited Corporation Information

12.22.2 Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited Products Offered

12.22.5 Ohizumi Manufacturing Company Limited Recent Development

12.23 Murata Manufacturing Company Limited

12.23.1 Murata Manufacturing Company Limited Corporation Information

12.23.2 Murata Manufacturing Company Limited Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Murata Manufacturing Company Limited Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Murata Manufacturing Company Limited Products Offered

12.23.5 Murata Manufacturing Company Limited Recent Development

12.24 Maida Development Company

12.24.1 Maida Development Company Corporation Information

12.24.2 Maida Development Company Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 Maida Development Company Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Maida Development Company Products Offered

12.24.5 Maida Development Company Recent Development

12.25 LATTRON Co.

12.25.1 LATTRON Co. Corporation Information

12.25.2 LATTRON Co. Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 LATTRON Co. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 LATTRON Co. Products Offered

12.25.5 LATTRON Co. Recent Development

12.26 KOA Corporation

12.26.1 KOA Corporation Corporation Information

12.26.2 KOA Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 KOA Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 KOA Corporation Products Offered

12.26.5 KOA Corporation Recent Development

12.27 Joyin Co Ltd

12.27.1 Joyin Co Ltd Corporation Information

12.27.2 Joyin Co Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Joyin Co Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Joyin Co Ltd Products Offered

12.27.5 Joyin Co Ltd Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) Thermistors Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

