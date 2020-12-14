Network Security Market Size 2019, Market Opportunities, Share Analysis Up To 2026

The global network security market size is projected to reach USD 54.07 billion by the end of 2027. Increasing number of cybercrime activities will have a major impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Network Security Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type(Firewalls, Antivirus and antimalware software, VPN, Data loss prevention, Intrusion prevention systems, Wireless security, Others (Email security, Application security etc.), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Retail, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Travel and Transportation, Energy and Utilities and Others (Education, etc.,.)), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the market was worth USD 22.74 in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Request Sample Copy at https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/network-security-market-100339

Network security refers to the security of all types of data that is involved in activities over the internet. The increasing internet penetration across rural as well as urban countries across the world will have a huge impact on the growth of the market. The growing investment by IT companies as well as other businesses will open up a huge potential for market growth. Due to increasing number of cybercrimes and data leaks across the world, it has become important to secure sensitive data. Increasing demand for the product has led to the presence of several large scale companies across the world. The emergence of 5G network, coupled with the availability of internet services at low costs will create several opportunities for market growth.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/network-security-market-100339

Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has had a huge influence on the growth of the market. Major companies are turning towards company mergers, with the aim of establishing a stronghold in the market. The increasing product demand, driven by the increasing need for security of data transmitted over the internet, has created a highly competitive scenario in the market. In January 2019, McAfee announced it has completed the acquisition of Skyhigh Network. The company Is a California-based cloud security provider. Through this acquisition, Skyhigh will gain access to Skyhigh’s Workload security platform, a step that will help the company establish a stronghold in the market. This acquisition will not just benefit the companies, but will have a direct impact on the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/network-security-market-100339

North America to Hold the Highest Market Share; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing network security market trends across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Among these regions, the market in in North America is likely to account for the highest network security market share in the coming years. The excessive internet usage, coupled with increasing e-commerce activities will have a huge impact on the market. Increasing number of businesses operating over the internet will also create several growth opportunities. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 9.76 billion and this value is projected to increase further in the coming years.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Network Security Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/network-security-market-100339

Other Exclusive Reports:

Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

Waste Sorting Equipment Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2027

Industrial Sensors Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2027

Industry 4.0 Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

Offshore Drilling Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]