North America to be the Torchbearer to Drug Eluting Beads Market

Drug eluting bead is a therapy for the treatment of hypervascuarized tumours. Drug eluting bead allows for embolization and local release of chemotherapy in the treatment of hepatic malignancy through the intra-arterial delivery of microscopes. Drug eluting bead provides an alternative therapeutic option in unresectable tumours. Drug eluting beads are widely used in primary and liver dominant metastatic disease of the liver. Drug eluting beads improves the safety and efficacy of transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). The drug eluting bead is given through the catheter directly to the liver tumor. Giving chemotherapy with the bead is more beneficial, as the chemotherapy is gradually released from the beads. Slowly released chemotherapy from the bead destroys the tumor over a greater period of time. Drug eluting beads are new embolic agents that allows the continuous release of chemotherapeutic agents.

Drug Eluting Beads Market: Drivers and Restraint

The global drug eluting beads market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases. Increasing awareness among people regarding the benefits of drug eluting beads therapy is also expected to drive the growth of the global drug eluting beads market. However, lack of skilled physicians is expected to restrain the market growth.

Drug Eluting Beads Market: Segmentation

The global drug eluting beads market can be segmented on the basis of disease type, product type, drugs type, end user and region.

On the basis of disease type the global drug eluting beads market can be segmented into:

Primary Liver Cancer (HCC)

Secondary Hepatic Malignancies (liver metastases)

On the basis of product type the global drug eluting beads market can be segmented into:

Oncozene beads

Quadra Sphere

LC Beads

Others

On the basis of drug type the global drug eluting beads market can be segmented into:

Doxorubicin

Irinotecan

sunitinib

On the basis of end user the global drug eluting beads market can be segmented into:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Research centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Drug Eluting Beads Market: Overview

The global drug eluting beads market is expected to show a significant growth over the forecast period. The number of population with the liver diseases has grown significantly and increasing demand for invasive treatment is expected to drive the growth of drug eluting beads market. In addition, the increasing adoption of this new technology by the patient is also driving the growth of drug eluting beads market.

Drug Eluting Beads Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global drug eluting beads market can be segmented into regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America region dominates the global drug eluting beads market. High adoption of new technologies in the region is expected to be the factor for the growth of drug eluting beads market. Europe is expected to be the second biggest market for the global drug eluting beads market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the moderate growing region in the drug eluting beads market. Moreover, Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also expected to show moderate growth for drug eluting beads market during the forecast period.

Drug Eluting Beads Market: Key Players

The major key players of the global drug eluting beads market

Biocompatibles UK Ltd

BTG International Ltd.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc

CeloNova BioSciences, Inc

ABK Biomedical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Surefire Medical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

