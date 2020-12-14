Panic Disorders Market To Witness an Exponentiation between 2020 and 2030

Panic disorder is an intensive surge of fear and anxiety. It is recurrent, disabling and characterized by its unexpectedness and debilitating, immobilizing intensity. Symptoms include trembling, nausea, shortness of breath, heart palpitations, numbness, and others. Panic disorders may last for 5-10 minutes, but it can linger for hours. If it is left untreated, panic disorders progress to agoraphobia. Panic disorders diagnosed in patients who experience spontaneous attacks and preoccupied with the anxiety of a recurring panic disorder. Panic disorders usually appear in adolescents and rarely observed in children’s. Treatment includes psychological therapy, medicinal treatment, anxiety management therapies, and others. In medical treatment, antidepressants and benzodiazepines are used when symptoms are severe. The cause of panic disorders is unclear and is believed that mostly it passes through generations. Etiology of panic disorders can be neurochemical dysfunction of decreased gamma-amino butyric acidergic tone, diminished benzodiazepine receptor function, autonomic imbalance, disturbances in serotonin, and increased adenosine receptor function. Serotonergic model of panic disorders suggests that insufficient or exaggerated receptor response to synaptic serotonin.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21049

Panic Disorders Market: Drivers and Restraints

According to Anxiety and Depression Association of America, 2-3% of Americans always experience panic disorders in a given year. Panic disorders more common in women than men. Approximately 5% of Australian population experience panic attacks and 2.6% people are experiencing panic disorders over 12 months. Panic disorders can occur in any age group but it is rare in geriatrics and children’s. Rising prevalence of panic disorders is expected to boost the growth of the market. Due lack of effective treatment for panic disorders they are a huge demand for medicinal treatment. Because of this reason, key market players are majorly focused on R&D to develop a safe and effective treatment for panic disorders. Additionally the public organization along governments taking many initiatives to raise awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries. All these factors act as driver for burgeoning growth of the panic disorders market

Due to lack of awareness and effective evidence-based medicinal treatment, the growth of the panics disorders market is restrained. Psychotherapy is proven to be effective in most of the cases and medicinal treatment is used when symptoms are severe

Panic Disorders Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Drug Class

Anti-Depressants

Benzodiazepines

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

E-Commerce

Panic Disorders Market: Market Overview

Global Panic Disorders market witnessed rapid growth due to rising demand for effective medicinal treatments of Panic Disorders. Manufacturers are more focused on innovations to develop patient treatments. Globally, demand for Panic Disorders is increasing due to raising awareness and others part of the market, manufacturers are mainly focused on controlled drug delivery systems to control drug abuse. Panic Disorders market has a presence of many regional players which have a huge market share in emerging countries operating at regional or country level. The future of Panic Disorders market is anticipated to grow at double CAGR during the forecast period.

Panic Disorders Market: Region-wise Overview

Global Panic Disorders Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America by region wise. North America dominates the global Panic Disorders Market due to the high awareness, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder due to the high penetration. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the Panic Disorders market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to the high adoption of Panic Disorders treatment. Latin America is growing at stable pace due to increasing acceptance of Panic Disorders treatment. The Middle East and Africa regions are showing significant growth because of raising awareness regarding Panic Disorders during the forecasted period. However, developed countries would maintain its position in the Panic Disorders market because of increasing awareness and rising adoption.

To Get Extensive Insights On Key Trends, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/21049

Panic Disorders Market: Key Participants

The key participants in Panic Disorders Market are Teva Pharmaceutical Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals, Mylan, AstraZeneca, and others. The companies are mainly focusing on intense marketing to convey benefits of Panic Disorders.

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com