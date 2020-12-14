Petrochemicals Market Recent Trends, Size, Growth Rate, Industry Share, and Global Forecast to 2026

The global petrochemicals market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Petrochemicals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Ammonia, Methanol, Ethylene, Propylene, Benzene, Toluene, Mixed Xylenes, Others), By End-Use Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Plastics & Polymers, Electronics, Construction, Textile, Consumer Goods, Fertilizer, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other petrochemicals market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of companies profiled in the report:

BASF S.E.

The Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Ineos Ltd.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

LG Chem

Reliance Industries Limited

Toray Industries, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Braskem

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Increasing Investments in Manufacturing Plants will Aid Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the massive investments in the production and manufacturing have made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. Besides advances in raw materials associated with the manufacturing of petrochemicals, the deployment of advanced systems in manufacturing plants has also contributed to the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis for Petrochemicals Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Petrochemicals Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Petrochemicals Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Petrochemicals Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

