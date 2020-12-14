Plant Factory Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Philips Lighting, Tsugaru Mirai, Keystone technology

The Global Plant Factory Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.
Major Players are:
Philips Lighting, Tsugaru Mirai Agricultural Cooperative Association, Keystone technology, Urban Crop Solutions, Ryoki Kogyo Co., Ltd., Vertical Farm Systems, Argus Controls Systems, LumiGrow, Aerofarms, NYK Trading Corporation, Illumitex, Valoya, Richel Group, Logiqs, Advanced Lighting Technologies, Hydrofarm Inc.
NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.
Definition:
Plant factory refers to a closed system where artificial farm production is carried out by farmers under regulated conditions. Generally, plant factories are used for organic vegetable production which needs light, moisture, carbon dioxide, and artificial control of temperature. Increasing demand for organic food and higher yield production compared to traditional farming methods and advancement in agricultural science coupled with government initiatives and increasing investment flow expected to drive the plant factory market
Plant farming market has high growth prospects owing to increasing demand for a variety of food products. The number of players is present in the market hence fragmented nature of the market. Market leaders are focusing on biopharmaceutical products with cost-effective techniques and growing agricultural science expected to grow the plant factory market.
The Global Plant Factory Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:
Plant Factory Market Study by Application (Homes, Restaurants, Apartments, Greenhouses), Facility Type (Glass or poly greenhouses, Indoor vertical farms, Container farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems, Others), Growing System (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based, Hybrid, Others), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Microgreens, Flowers, Others)
Market Trends:
Emphasizing On Solar Energy Based Plant Factory
Development in Cost-Effective Solutions for High-Value Crops
Market Drivers:
Provides Vegetable Production 24 Hours a Day throughout the Year
Offers an Environment Shelter for the Corps
Higher Yield Production
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2019
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2020-2027
Extract from Table of Content:
Chapter 01 – Executive Summary
1.1 360 Degree Synopsis
1.2 Market value (US$ million).
Chapter 02 – Market Overview
Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors
3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.
3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.
Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Plant Factory Market
Chapter 05 – Global Plant Factory Market – Pricing Analysis
Chapter 06 – Global Plant Factory Market Background
6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Plant Factory market
6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.
6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.
Chapter 07 — Global Plant Factory Market Segmentation
Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Plant Factory Market
Chapter 09 – Global Plant Factory Market Structure Analysis
Chapter 10 – Global Plant Factory Market Competitive Analysis
10.1 Market Concentration Rate
10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]
10.3 Heat Map Analysis
10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]
Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 12 – Research Methodology
Key Questions Addressed in the Report
- Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Plant Factory market?
- What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Plant Factory industry?
- What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?
- Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Plant Factory market?
- What are the recent application areas in the market?
