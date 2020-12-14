Plant Factory Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2027 | Philips Lighting, Tsugaru Mirai, Keystone technology

The Global Plant Factory Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2027). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Major Players are:

Philips Lighting, Tsugaru Mirai Agricultural Cooperative Association, Keystone technology, Urban Crop Solutions, Ryoki Kogyo Co., Ltd., Vertical Farm Systems, Argus Controls Systems, LumiGrow, Aerofarms, NYK Trading Corporation, Illumitex, Valoya, Richel Group, Logiqs, Advanced Lighting Technologies, Hydrofarm Inc.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Definition:

Plant factory refers to a closed system where artificial farm production is carried out by farmers under regulated conditions. Generally, plant factories are used for organic vegetable production which needs light, moisture, carbon dioxide, and artificial control of temperature. Increasing demand for organic food and higher yield production compared to traditional farming methods and advancement in agricultural science coupled with government initiatives and increasing investment flow expected to drive the plant factory market

Plant farming market has high growth prospects owing to increasing demand for a variety of food products. The number of players is present in the market hence fragmented nature of the market. Market leaders are focusing on biopharmaceutical products with cost-effective techniques and growing agricultural science expected to grow the plant factory market.

The Global Plant Factory Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Plant Factory Market Study by Application (Homes, Restaurants, Apartments, Greenhouses), Facility Type (Glass or poly greenhouses, Indoor vertical farms, Container farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) systems, Others), Growing System (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Aquaponics, Soil-based, Hybrid, Others), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Microgreens, Flowers, Others)

Market Trends:

Emphasizing On Solar Energy Based Plant Factory

Development in Cost-Effective Solutions for High-Value Crops

Market Drivers:

Provides Vegetable Production 24 Hours a Day throughout the Year

Offers an Environment Shelter for the Corps

Higher Yield Production

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2027

What are the market factors that are explained in the Plant Factory Market report?

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

1.1 360 Degree Synopsis

1.2 Market value (US$ million).

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

3.1 Strategies adopted by key market participants and factors that have turned into success.

3.2 Additional viewpoint on global average pricing analysis benchmark, and consumer’s sentiments’ analysis.

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Plant Factory Market

Chapter 05 – Global Plant Factory Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Plant Factory Market Background

6.1 Macroeconomic factors affecting the Global Plant Factory market

6.2 Explore supply chain and value chain analysis.

6.3 In-depth information about the market dynamics and their consequences.

Chapter 07 — Global Plant Factory Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Plant Factory Market

Chapter 09 – Global Plant Factory Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Plant Factory Market Competitive Analysis

10.1 Market Concentration Rate

10.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

10.3 Heat Map Analysis

10.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

Key Questions Addressed in the Report

Who are the top 20 players operating in the Global Plant Factory market?

market? What covers the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the Plant Factory industry?

industry? What are the growth trends in the market at the segmental and overall market levels?

Which are the untapped emerging regions in the Plant Factory market?

market? What are the recent application areas in the market?

Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.

(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

