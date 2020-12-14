Residential Construction : Attractive Entry Level & feasibility Analysis Out

Latest research document on ‘Residential Construction’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

What is Residential Construction Market?

Residential construction is the business of building and selling multi-family and individual dwellings. The construction business varies mainly in the size and scale of operations. A builder buys a piece of land, develops a land by clearing and grading it, and constructing sidewalks, roads, drainage, electrical & water supplies, and waste removal, among others. After that, the builder offers to build either pre-designed homes, custom homes, or pre-manufactured homes based on the market. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into single-unit, manufactured, duplex, quad-plex, and apartments & condominiums. According to the World Economic Forum, residential housing accounts for 38% of global construction volume and also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Single-Unit, Manufactured {Mobile Homes and Pre-Built Houses}, Duplex, Quad-Plex, Apartments & Condominiums, Townhome), Housing Type (Private, Public), Material Type (Concrete, Wood-framed, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Green Building Will Continue to Grow

Growth Drivers

Multi-Billion Dollar Federal and State Government Investment in Residential Infrastructure Projects

Increasing Demand for Modular, Prefabricated Buildings

The Increasing Disposable Income of Individuals among the Developing Nations

Restraints that are major highlights:

Labor Shortages

Fluctuations in Construction Material Prices

Opportunities

The Various Government Housing Schemes to the Urban Poor

The Growth Opportunities from Emerging Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Residential Construction Market Overview

Chapter 2: Residential Construction Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Residential Construction Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Residential Construction Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Residential Construction Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Residential Construction Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Residential Construction Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Residential Construction Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Residential Construction Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Residential Construction Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

