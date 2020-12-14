Single-ply Roofing Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020

Latest research document on ‘Single-ply Roofing’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

GAF (United States),DuPont (United States),Soprema Group (France),Renolit (Germany),Sika (Switzerland),CertainTeed (United States),Oriental Yuhong (China),Owens Corning (United States),TehnoNICOL (Russia),Atlas Roofing (United States)



What is Single-ply Roofing Market?

Single ply Roofing is a sheeting having wide width used for low slope roof. It is compatible for the rainwater harvesting either at the roof or at the ground. Single ply roof consists of sheets of thermoplastic and synthetic rubber having various benefits like resistant to UV, Durable, Fire retardant, resistant to chemicals and Eco friendly. They can be installed in one layer and the method of installation depends on the situation. From those methods Ballasted proof is the preferred installation method.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Polyvinyl Chloride, Thermoplastic Olefin, Ethylene propylene Diene Terpolymer), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Residential, Others), Installation method (Mechanically Attached System, Fully Adhered System, Induction-Welded Roof Installation System, Others), Membrane Type (Thermoplastic, TPO, PVC, Others, Thermoset, EPDM, CSPE, Neoprene, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Innovations in Polymeric Single Ply

Research and Developments are being Done for Single Ply Roofing

Growth Drivers

Increasing Construction Activities in Developing Countries

Shifting of Usage Pattern from Multilayer Bitumen to Single Ply

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Costs Associated with the Single Ply Roofing and Installation

Opportunities

High Demand in Developing Economies Owing to Rising Urbanization

High Investments in Infrastructure in Developing Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

