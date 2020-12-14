Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Research Report (2020-2026): Key Trends and Opportunities |, Apple, Fitbit, Jawbone

The global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market, such as , Apple, Fitbit, Jawbone, Misfit, MyKronoz, Samsung, Philips, Huawei, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Adidas Group, Sony Corporation, Lifesense Group, Monica Healthcare, Garmin, Omron, Dragerwerk, Nokia Technologies, Polar Electro, World Global Network [Wor(I)D], Activeinsights, Vitalconnect, Xiaomi, Nuvo Group, TmG-BMC, Scanadu, Proteus, Empatica They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.
The report predicts the size of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.
This publication includes key segmentations of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.
The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market.
Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.
Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market by Product: Smart Wrist Wearables, Smart Patches, Smart Clothes, Smart Head / Neck Wearables, Smart Ear Wearables, Smart Eye Wearables, Other
Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market by Application: Activity / Fitness Tracking (SMEs), Remote Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics, Home Health Care, Others
The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.
Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market by Geography:
Methodology
Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.
As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.
For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Smart Wearables in Healthcare market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Wearables in Healthcare industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market?
Table Of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Smart Wearables in Healthcare Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Smart Wrist Wearables
1.4.3 Smart Patches
1.4.4 Smart Clothes
1.4.5 Smart Head / Neck Wearables
1.4.6 Smart Ear Wearables
1.4.7 Smart Eye Wearables
1.4.8 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Activity / Fitness Tracking (SMEs)
1.5.3 Remote Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics
1.5.4 Home Health Care
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Smart Wearables in Healthcare Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Smart Wearables in Healthcare Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Smart Wearables in Healthcare Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America
7.1 North America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Apple
12.1.1 Apple Corporation Information
12.1.2 Apple Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Apple Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Apple Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.1.5 Apple Recent Development
12.2 Fitbit
12.2.1 Fitbit Corporation Information
12.2.2 Fitbit Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Fitbit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Fitbit Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.2.5 Fitbit Recent Development
12.3 Jawbone
12.3.1 Jawbone Corporation Information
12.3.2 Jawbone Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Jawbone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Jawbone Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.3.5 Jawbone Recent Development
12.4 Misfit
12.4.1 Misfit Corporation Information
12.4.2 Misfit Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Misfit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Misfit Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.4.5 Misfit Recent Development
12.5 MyKronoz
12.5.1 MyKronoz Corporation Information
12.5.2 MyKronoz Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 MyKronoz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 MyKronoz Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.5.5 MyKronoz Recent Development
12.6 Samsung
12.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information
12.6.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Samsung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Samsung Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.6.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.7 Philips
12.7.1 Philips Corporation Information
12.7.2 Philips Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Philips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Philips Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.7.5 Philips Recent Development
12.8 Huawei
12.8.1 Huawei Corporation Information
12.8.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Huawei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Huawei Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.8.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.9 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
12.9.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Corporation Information
12.9.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.9.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Recent Development
12.10 Adidas Group
12.10.1 Adidas Group Corporation Information
12.10.2 Adidas Group Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Adidas Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Adidas Group Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered
12.10.5 Adidas Group Recent Development
12.12 Lifesense Group
12.12.1 Lifesense Group Corporation Information
12.12.2 Lifesense Group Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Lifesense Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Lifesense Group Products Offered
12.12.5 Lifesense Group Recent Development
12.13 Monica Healthcare
12.13.1 Monica Healthcare Corporation Information
12.13.2 Monica Healthcare Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Monica Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Monica Healthcare Products Offered
12.13.5 Monica Healthcare Recent Development
12.14 Garmin
12.14.1 Garmin Corporation Information
12.14.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Garmin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Garmin Products Offered
12.14.5 Garmin Recent Development
12.15 Omron
12.15.1 Omron Corporation Information
12.15.2 Omron Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Omron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Omron Products Offered
12.15.5 Omron Recent Development
12.16 Dragerwerk
12.16.1 Dragerwerk Corporation Information
12.16.2 Dragerwerk Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Dragerwerk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Dragerwerk Products Offered
12.16.5 Dragerwerk Recent Development
12.17 Nokia Technologies
12.17.1 Nokia Technologies Corporation Information
12.17.2 Nokia Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Nokia Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Nokia Technologies Products Offered
12.17.5 Nokia Technologies Recent Development
12.18 Polar Electro
12.18.1 Polar Electro Corporation Information
12.18.2 Polar Electro Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Polar Electro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Polar Electro Products Offered
12.18.5 Polar Electro Recent Development
12.19 World Global Network [Wor(I)D]
12.19.1 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Corporation Information
12.19.2 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Description and Business Overview
12.19.3 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Products Offered
12.19.5 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Recent Development
12.20 Activeinsights
12.20.1 Activeinsights Corporation Information
12.20.2 Activeinsights Description and Business Overview
12.20.3 Activeinsights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Activeinsights Products Offered
12.20.5 Activeinsights Recent Development
12.21 Vitalconnect
12.21.1 Vitalconnect Corporation Information
12.21.2 Vitalconnect Description and Business Overview
12.21.3 Vitalconnect Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Vitalconnect Products Offered
12.21.5 Vitalconnect Recent Development
12.22 Xiaomi
12.22.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information
12.22.2 Xiaomi Description and Business Overview
12.22.3 Xiaomi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Xiaomi Products Offered
12.22.5 Xiaomi Recent Development
12.23 Nuvo Group
12.23.1 Nuvo Group Corporation Information
12.23.2 Nuvo Group Description and Business Overview
12.23.3 Nuvo Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Nuvo Group Products Offered
12.23.5 Nuvo Group Recent Development
12.24 TmG-BMC
12.24.1 TmG-BMC Corporation Information
12.24.2 TmG-BMC Description and Business Overview
12.24.3 TmG-BMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 TmG-BMC Products Offered
12.24.5 TmG-BMC Recent Development
12.25 Scanadu
12.25.1 Scanadu Corporation Information
12.25.2 Scanadu Description and Business Overview
12.25.3 Scanadu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Scanadu Products Offered
12.25.5 Scanadu Recent Development
12.26 Proteus
12.26.1 Proteus Corporation Information
12.26.2 Proteus Description and Business Overview
12.26.3 Proteus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Proteus Products Offered
12.26.5 Proteus Recent Development
12.27 Empatica
12.27.1 Empatica Corporation Information
12.27.2 Empatica Description and Business Overview
12.27.3 Empatica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Empatica Products Offered
12.27.5 Empatica Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Wearables in Healthcare Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
