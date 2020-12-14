Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Research Report (2020-2026): Key Trends and Opportunities |, Apple, Fitbit, Jawbone

The global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market, such as , Apple, Fitbit, Jawbone, Misfit, MyKronoz, Samsung, Philips, Huawei, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, Adidas Group, Sony Corporation, Lifesense Group, Monica Healthcare, Garmin, Omron, Dragerwerk, Nokia Technologies, Polar Electro, World Global Network [Wor(I)D], Activeinsights, Vitalconnect, Xiaomi, Nuvo Group, TmG-BMC, Scanadu, Proteus, Empatica They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market by Product: Smart Wrist Wearables, Smart Patches, Smart Clothes, Smart Head / Neck Wearables, Smart Ear Wearables, Smart Eye Wearables, Other

Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market by Application: Activity / Fitness Tracking (SMEs), Remote Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics, Home Health Care, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Smart Wearables in Healthcare market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Smart Wearables in Healthcare industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Smart Wearables in Healthcare market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Smart Wearables in Healthcare Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Smart Wrist Wearables

1.4.3 Smart Patches

1.4.4 Smart Clothes

1.4.5 Smart Head / Neck Wearables

1.4.6 Smart Ear Wearables

1.4.7 Smart Eye Wearables

1.4.8 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Activity / Fitness Tracking (SMEs)

1.5.3 Remote Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics

1.5.4 Home Health Care

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Smart Wearables in Healthcare Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Smart Wearables in Healthcare Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Smart Wearables in Healthcare Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Smart Wearables in Healthcare Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearables in Healthcare Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearables in Healthcare Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Smart Wearables in Healthcare Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE 12 Company Profiles

12.1 Apple

12.1.1 Apple Corporation Information

12.1.2 Apple Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Apple Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Apple Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.1.5 Apple Recent Development

12.2 Fitbit

12.2.1 Fitbit Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fitbit Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Fitbit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Fitbit Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.2.5 Fitbit Recent Development

12.3 Jawbone

12.3.1 Jawbone Corporation Information

12.3.2 Jawbone Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Jawbone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Jawbone Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.3.5 Jawbone Recent Development

12.4 Misfit

12.4.1 Misfit Corporation Information

12.4.2 Misfit Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Misfit Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Misfit Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.4.5 Misfit Recent Development

12.5 MyKronoz

12.5.1 MyKronoz Corporation Information

12.5.2 MyKronoz Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 MyKronoz Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 MyKronoz Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.5.5 MyKronoz Recent Development

12.6 Samsung

12.6.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.6.2 Samsung Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Samsung Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Samsung Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.6.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.7 Philips

12.7.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.7.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Philips Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Philips Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.7.5 Philips Recent Development

12.8 Huawei

12.8.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.8.2 Huawei Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Huawei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Huawei Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.8.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.9 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

12.9.1 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.9.5 Qualcomm Technologies, Inc Recent Development

12.10 Adidas Group

12.10.1 Adidas Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Adidas Group Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Adidas Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Adidas Group Smart Wearables in Healthcare Products Offered

12.10.5 Adidas Group Recent Development

12.12 Lifesense Group

12.12.1 Lifesense Group Corporation Information

12.12.2 Lifesense Group Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Lifesense Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Lifesense Group Products Offered

12.12.5 Lifesense Group Recent Development

12.13 Monica Healthcare

12.13.1 Monica Healthcare Corporation Information

12.13.2 Monica Healthcare Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Monica Healthcare Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Monica Healthcare Products Offered

12.13.5 Monica Healthcare Recent Development

12.14 Garmin

12.14.1 Garmin Corporation Information

12.14.2 Garmin Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Garmin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Garmin Products Offered

12.14.5 Garmin Recent Development

12.15 Omron

12.15.1 Omron Corporation Information

12.15.2 Omron Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Omron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Omron Products Offered

12.15.5 Omron Recent Development

12.16 Dragerwerk

12.16.1 Dragerwerk Corporation Information

12.16.2 Dragerwerk Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Dragerwerk Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Dragerwerk Products Offered

12.16.5 Dragerwerk Recent Development

12.17 Nokia Technologies

12.17.1 Nokia Technologies Corporation Information

12.17.2 Nokia Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Nokia Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Nokia Technologies Products Offered

12.17.5 Nokia Technologies Recent Development

12.18 Polar Electro

12.18.1 Polar Electro Corporation Information

12.18.2 Polar Electro Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Polar Electro Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Polar Electro Products Offered

12.18.5 Polar Electro Recent Development

12.19 World Global Network [Wor(I)D]

12.19.1 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Corporation Information

12.19.2 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Products Offered

12.19.5 World Global Network [Wor(I)D] Recent Development

12.20 Activeinsights

12.20.1 Activeinsights Corporation Information

12.20.2 Activeinsights Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Activeinsights Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Activeinsights Products Offered

12.20.5 Activeinsights Recent Development

12.21 Vitalconnect

12.21.1 Vitalconnect Corporation Information

12.21.2 Vitalconnect Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Vitalconnect Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Vitalconnect Products Offered

12.21.5 Vitalconnect Recent Development

12.22 Xiaomi

12.22.1 Xiaomi Corporation Information

12.22.2 Xiaomi Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Xiaomi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Xiaomi Products Offered

12.22.5 Xiaomi Recent Development

12.23 Nuvo Group

12.23.1 Nuvo Group Corporation Information

12.23.2 Nuvo Group Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Nuvo Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Nuvo Group Products Offered

12.23.5 Nuvo Group Recent Development

12.24 TmG-BMC

12.24.1 TmG-BMC Corporation Information

12.24.2 TmG-BMC Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 TmG-BMC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 TmG-BMC Products Offered

12.24.5 TmG-BMC Recent Development

12.25 Scanadu

12.25.1 Scanadu Corporation Information

12.25.2 Scanadu Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Scanadu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Scanadu Products Offered

12.25.5 Scanadu Recent Development

12.26 Proteus

12.26.1 Proteus Corporation Information

12.26.2 Proteus Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Proteus Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Proteus Products Offered

12.26.5 Proteus Recent Development

12.27 Empatica

12.27.1 Empatica Corporation Information

12.27.2 Empatica Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 Empatica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 Empatica Products Offered

12.27.5 Empatica Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Smart Wearables in Healthcare Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Smart Wearables in Healthcare Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

