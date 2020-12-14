Sous Vide Machine Market to See Ongoing Evolution 2027

Latest research document on ‘Sous Vide Machine’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

Anova (United States),ChefSteps (United States),JULABO (Germany),Nickel-Electro (United Kingdom),Sammic (Spain),The Vollrath Company (United States),Gourmia (United States),Oliso (United States),PolyScience Culinary (United States),SousVide Supreme (United States)

What is Sous Vide Machine Market?

Sous vide is refer as the process of cooking where the food is being sealed in a glass jar or in a plastic pouch and is placed in a steam environment or in a water bath for longer than the normal times. The temperature is set at lower than the normal cooking temperature that typically lies between the 55 to 66-degree Centigrade. The primary intent of the sous vide machine is to cook that food properly, which prevents overcooking and to retain the moisture. Sous vide machines are now witnessing the steady growth during the past few years which is owing to their rising adoption among the population. Changing lifestyles among the consumers coupled with a rising population of working women has also resulted in a rise in demand for the sous vide machines

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Immersion, Water Bath), Application (Food Processing, Industrial packaging, Hospitality & Catering, Restaurants, Others), Distribution Channel (Online distribution channel, Offline distribution channel), End Use (Home use, Commercial use), Current Flow (Co-current, Counter current, Mixed)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing adoption of commercial sous vide machines with automatic timers

Growth Drivers

A rising number of hotels and restaurants has resulted in the rise in adoption of sous vide machine ovens and immersion circulators

Adoption rate of sous vide machines among consumers

Restraints that are major highlights:

The high cost of sous vide machines

Opportunities

Interest in eating out among the population is expected to generate Opportunities to the commercial global sous vide machine

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Sous Vide Machine Market Overview

Chapter 2: Sous Vide Machine Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Sous Vide Machine Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Sous Vide Machine Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

Chapter 5: Sous Vide Machine Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Sous Vide Machine Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Sous Vide Machine Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Sous Vide Machine Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Sous Vide Machine Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Sous Vide Machine Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

– Key Strategic Developments: Strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors.

– Key Market Features: Including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

– Analytical Tools: The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented by key vendors who are focusing on production technologies, improving efficiency and shelf life. Growth Opportunities can be captured by tracking the ongoing process improvement and financial flexibility to invest in optimal strategies

