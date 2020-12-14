Temporary Power Market Emerging Trends and Strong Application Scope by 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Temporary Power’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Aggreko PLC (United Kingdom),APR Energy Inc. (United States),Ashtead Group Plc (United Kingdom),Caterpillar Inc. (United States),Power Electrics (United Kingdom),Speedy Hire (United States),United Rentals (United States),Cummins Inc. (United States),Hertz Corporation (United States),Kohler (United States)

What isTemporary Power Market?

The temporary power system is used when the power required for a limited period. Mostly temporary power systems are used at the remote location, construction site, a new section of the mine, outdoor concert or event. Global temporary power market has been driven by continuously rising the demand for power, lack of power infrastructure in many geographical regions, increasing industrialization and growing demand for continuous power supply, increasing demand from rapidly growing construction sector and lack of electricity supply in some areas. However, stringent emission regulations from many regional governments, high transmission, and distribution cost in the temporary market and low availability of fuel in some geographical areas are the factors that have been limiting the overall growth of the market. Moreover, decreasing the cost of power generation and increasing investment and technological advancement in the oil and gas sector can create an opportunity for the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by End User Sector (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Events, Construction, Mining, Manufacturing, Others), Power Range (Less than 80 kW, 81 kWâ€“280 kW, 281 kWâ€“600 kW, Above 600 kW), Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, HFO Generators, Mobile Gas Turbine, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Rising Trend for Temporary Power due to Continuous New Launches and Promotional Activities by Manufacturers

Growth Drivers

Continuously Rising the Demand for Power

Lack of Power Infrastructure in many Geographical Regions

Increasing Industrialization and Growing Demand for Continuous Power Supply

Increasing Demand from Rapidly Growing Construction Sector

Lack of Electricity Supply in Some Areas

Challenges that Market May Face:

High Transmission and Distribution Cost in the Temporary Market

Low Availably of Fuel in Some Geographical Areas

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

In last couple decades, the global temporary power market was highly concentrated to very few players including Aggreko PLC, APR Energy Inc., Ashtead Group Plc, Caterpillar Inc, Power Electrics, Speedy Hire and others. Thus the market was showing strategic monopoly in the moderately competitive environment. However, with respect to minimal initial investments in temporary power has favored the number of new entrants to gain market share from the local market. The global leaders business might be affected due to new entrants. Moreover, global leaders will continuously adopt strategic partnerships and technological developments to gain a competitive edge in a moderately competitive environment

