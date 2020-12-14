The Urticaria Treatment Market to stay put between 2018 and 2026

Urticaria affects around 15-25% of people at some point in their lives. The symptoms of the condition include itching followed by hives on any area of the body or the occurrence of bumps. It may be triggered by some food allergens, drug allergens, insect bites, bacterial/viral infection or any physical stimuli such as pressure, cold, heat, exercise or sun exposure. Acute urticaria incidence is higher in people with atopy, and the condition mostly develops in children and young adults. Chronic urticaria occurs as episodic or daily hives lasting for at least six weeks, thus impairing the quality of life. According to World Allergy Organization, up to 1.8% of the population is currently suffering from chronic urticaria. The main objective of the urticaria treatment is to control the severity of these lesions and reduce pain and itching. Urticaria is caused by the release of certain vasoactive substances such as bradykinin, histamine, prostaglandin D2, and leukotriene C4 from mast cells & basophils in the dermis which results in causing extravasation of plasma into the dermis, thus developing an urticarial lesion. The peak incidence of the disease occurs in the age of 20-40 years. The condition is extremely distressing and affects patient’s quality of life.

Urticaria treatment starts with the physical examination and observing medical history followed by various histopathological tests. It includes restricting the use of certain allergens as well as taking antihistamines and other medications which block the symptom producing substance release. A combination approach is usually adopted to lower down the disease symptoms but the best option for urticaria treatment is to remove the trigger with the consultation of a specialist.

Urticaria Treatment market: Drivers & Restraints

There exist several factors supporting the growth of urticaria treatment market such as the availability of generic medications, easy availability via all distribution channels, rising awareness for hypersensitivity and increasing clinical access to diverse geographical areas. There are very few developments for the novel drug formulations in urticaria treatment which however limits the market. Along with this, preference towards other treatment options such as naturopathy, homeopathy etc. also restricts the market growth for urticaria treatment.

Urticaria Treatment market: Segmentation

By Disease Type:

Acute Urticaria

Chronic Urticaria

By Drug Type:

Antihistamines

Histamine (H-2) Blockers

Anti-inflammation Medications

Antidepressants

Monoclonal Antibodies

Immune-Suppressing Drugs

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Urticaria treatment mainly involves generic drugs such as anti-histamines or anti-inflammatory medications. There exists an opportunity for the market players to develop novel medications for the chronic urticaria treatment and thus replacing the conventional therapeutics for improving the quality of life such as the approval of Omalizumab in 2014 for chronic hives. Most of the clinical trial studies revolve around the chronic urticarial condition.

Geographically, the market for Urticaria Treatment can be segmented into five regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global Urticaria treatment market owing to the robust healthcare infrastructure, easy access to healthcare facilities as well as companies in these regions also focus on the development of novel formulations for chronic urticaria treatment. This is followed by the European market because of high awareness about the disease and people focusing on improving the quality of life. Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period owing to the improving access to healthcare facilities as well as increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. Latin America followed by MEA is expected to have comparatively less market share for urticaria treatment during the forecast period but the growth rate is expected to increase with significant developments being done to improve the healthcare facilities in the region.

Some of the players in the Urticaria Treatment market includes Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Sanofi, Genentech USA, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, McNeil Consumer Pharmaceuticals Co., Pernix Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc. and others.

