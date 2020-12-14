Travel Insurance Market Future Trends and Growth With Top Companies Outlook by 2025

The global travel insurance market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025. Travel insurance offers financial protection against losses and expenses incurred while traveling. It includes costs for medical expenses, flight cancellations, and lost luggage and travel documents. Presently, there is an increase in the demand for travel insurance services on account of the burgeoning travel and tourism sector.
Market Growth Drivers:
Increasing internet penetration, easy availability of online travel bookings and discounted holiday packages are among the significant factors fueling the growth of the travel insurance market. Moreover, the rising number of intermediaries, such as banks, insurance brokers, and insurance aggregators, is providing a variety of options to compare suitable policies and prices, which is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, leading players are incorporating digital tools, such as data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), application program interface (API) and global positioning system (GPS), to improve distribution systems. Besides this, the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic has increased individuals who are investing in travel insurance policies to secure their future travels. This is anticipated to drive the travel insurance market further in the coming years.
Key highlights of this report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Travel Insurance Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Travel Insurance Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
The report has segmented the global travel insurance market on the basis of insurance type, coverage, distribution channel, end user and region.
Breakup by Insurance Type:
- Single-Trip Travel Insurance
- Annual Multi-Trip Insurance
- Long-Stay Travel Insurance
Breakup by Coverage:
- Medical Expenses
- Trip Cancellation
- Trip Delay
- Property Damage
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Insurance Intermediaries
- Insurance Companies
- Banks
- Insurance Brokers
- Insurance Aggregators
- Others
Breakup by End User:
- Senior Citizens
- Business Travelers
- Education Travelers
- Family Travelers
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Travel Insurance Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the travel insurance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Seven Corners Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company, Zurich Insurance Group AG., Allianz SE, Insure & Go Insurance Services (Mapfre S.A.), USI Affinity (USI Insurance Services), Generali Group, Travel Insured International Inc. (Crum & Forster), American International Group, American Express Company and AXA SA
