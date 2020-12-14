Video Surveillance Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global video surveillance market is likely to gain momentum from the increasing usage of deep learning technology. It helps in lowering calibration of algorithms and facilitating video analytics. Therefore, it is capable of driving the usage of video surveillance software in the near future. This information is given in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Video Surveillance Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS)), By End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential and Government), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”.The report further mentions that that the market size was USD 19.12 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 33.60 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Drivers-

Increasing Smart City Initiatives to Skyrocket Demand

The rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) worldwide is one of the major video surveillance market growth drivers. The Carnegie Endowment for the International Peace Organization published a paper in 2019 which states that out of the total 176 countries, 75 of them are using AI for surveillance purposes, such as smart citing, facial recognition systems, and more. It proves that the rising development of facial recognition applications and smart city initiatives by several regions would contribute to the market growth.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by High Government Initiatives in China

Geographically, the market is divided into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Amongst these, Asia Pacific held USD 10.58 billion in terms of market revenue in 2018. The region is anticipated to lead in the forthcoming period. This growth is attributable to the participation of China. The Chinese government is taking various initiatives to promote the utilization of such surveillance equipment. For instance, in 2017, it announced the completion of the ‘Skynet’ video surveillance program. It further helped in creating one of the largest surveillance networks worldwide. North America is set to grow significantly backed by the increasing adoption of these systems in many countries.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the companies present in this market. They are as follows:

Avigilon Corporation

BCDVideo

Bosch GmbH

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Axis Communications AB

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Pelco

FLIR Systems, Inc.

