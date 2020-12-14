Yoga Apparel Market Research (2015-2026): In-Depth Assessment Of The Growth And Other Aspects | Adidas, Manduka, Nike

“

The report titled Global Yoga Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Yoga Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Yoga Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Yoga Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Yoga Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Yoga Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Yoga Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Yoga Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Yoga Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Yoga Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Yoga Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Yoga Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Adidas, Manduka, Nike, PUMA, Under Armour, VF Corporation (VFC), Amer Sports, ASICS America, Columbia Sportswear, Eddie Bauer, Everlast Worldwide, Hanesbrands, HuggerMugger, La Vie Boheme Yoga, YogaDirect

Market Segmentation by Product: Yoga Bottom Wear

Yoga Top Wear

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Mono Brand Stores

Department Stores

Online Retail

Others



The Yoga Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Yoga Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Yoga Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Yoga Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Yoga Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Yoga Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Yoga Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Yoga Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Yoga Apparel Market Overview

1.1 Yoga Apparel Product Scope

1.2 Yoga Apparel Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Yoga Apparel Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Yoga Bottom Wear

1.2.3 Yoga Top Wear

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Yoga Apparel Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Yoga Apparel Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Mono Brand Stores

1.3.3 Department Stores

1.3.4 Online Retail

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Yoga Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Yoga Apparel Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Yoga Apparel Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Yoga Apparel Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Yoga Apparel Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Yoga Apparel Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Yoga Apparel Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Yoga Apparel Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Yoga Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Yoga Apparel Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Yoga Apparel Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Yoga Apparel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Yoga Apparel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Yoga Apparel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Yoga Apparel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Yoga Apparel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Yoga Apparel Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Yoga Apparel Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Yoga Apparel Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Yoga Apparel Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Yoga Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Yoga Apparel as of 2019)

3.4 Global Yoga Apparel Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Yoga Apparel Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Yoga Apparel Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Yoga Apparel Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Yoga Apparel Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Yoga Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Yoga Apparel Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Yoga Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Yoga Apparel Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Yoga Apparel Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Yoga Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Yoga Apparel Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Yoga Apparel Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Yoga Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Yoga Apparel Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Yoga Apparel Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Yoga Apparel Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Yoga Apparel Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Yoga Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Yoga Apparel Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Yoga Apparel Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Yoga Apparel Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Yoga Apparel Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Yoga Apparel Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Yoga Apparel Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Yoga Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Yoga Apparel Business

12.1 Adidas

12.1.1 Adidas Corporation Information

12.1.2 Adidas Business Overview

12.1.3 Adidas Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Adidas Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.1.5 Adidas Recent Development

12.2 Manduka

12.2.1 Manduka Corporation Information

12.2.2 Manduka Business Overview

12.2.3 Manduka Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Manduka Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.2.5 Manduka Recent Development

12.3 Nike

12.3.1 Nike Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nike Business Overview

12.3.3 Nike Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nike Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.3.5 Nike Recent Development

12.4 PUMA

12.4.1 PUMA Corporation Information

12.4.2 PUMA Business Overview

12.4.3 PUMA Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 PUMA Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.4.5 PUMA Recent Development

12.5 Under Armour

12.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

12.5.2 Under Armour Business Overview

12.5.3 Under Armour Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Under Armour Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.5.5 Under Armour Recent Development

12.6 VF Corporation (VFC)

12.6.1 VF Corporation (VFC) Corporation Information

12.6.2 VF Corporation (VFC) Business Overview

12.6.3 VF Corporation (VFC) Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 VF Corporation (VFC) Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.6.5 VF Corporation (VFC) Recent Development

12.7 Amer Sports

12.7.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

12.7.2 Amer Sports Business Overview

12.7.3 Amer Sports Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Amer Sports Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.7.5 Amer Sports Recent Development

12.8 ASICS America

12.8.1 ASICS America Corporation Information

12.8.2 ASICS America Business Overview

12.8.3 ASICS America Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 ASICS America Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.8.5 ASICS America Recent Development

12.9 Columbia Sportswear

12.9.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information

12.9.2 Columbia Sportswear Business Overview

12.9.3 Columbia Sportswear Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Columbia Sportswear Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.9.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Development

12.10 Eddie Bauer

12.10.1 Eddie Bauer Corporation Information

12.10.2 Eddie Bauer Business Overview

12.10.3 Eddie Bauer Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Eddie Bauer Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.10.5 Eddie Bauer Recent Development

12.11 Everlast Worldwide

12.11.1 Everlast Worldwide Corporation Information

12.11.2 Everlast Worldwide Business Overview

12.11.3 Everlast Worldwide Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Everlast Worldwide Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.11.5 Everlast Worldwide Recent Development

12.12 Hanesbrands

12.12.1 Hanesbrands Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hanesbrands Business Overview

12.12.3 Hanesbrands Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Hanesbrands Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.12.5 Hanesbrands Recent Development

12.13 HuggerMugger

12.13.1 HuggerMugger Corporation Information

12.13.2 HuggerMugger Business Overview

12.13.3 HuggerMugger Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 HuggerMugger Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.13.5 HuggerMugger Recent Development

12.14 La Vie Boheme Yoga

12.14.1 La Vie Boheme Yoga Corporation Information

12.14.2 La Vie Boheme Yoga Business Overview

12.14.3 La Vie Boheme Yoga Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 La Vie Boheme Yoga Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.14.5 La Vie Boheme Yoga Recent Development

12.15 YogaDirect

12.15.1 YogaDirect Corporation Information

12.15.2 YogaDirect Business Overview

12.15.3 YogaDirect Yoga Apparel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 YogaDirect Yoga Apparel Products Offered

12.15.5 YogaDirect Recent Development

13 Yoga Apparel Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Yoga Apparel Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Yoga Apparel

13.4 Yoga Apparel Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Yoga Apparel Distributors List

14.3 Yoga Apparel Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Yoga Apparel Market Trends

15.2 Yoga Apparel Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Yoga Apparel Market Challenges

15.4 Yoga Apparel Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”