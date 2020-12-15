5G Infrastructure Market Growth, Companies Share, Upcoming Trends and Future Demand Forecast to 2025

The 5G infrastructure market grew at a CAGR of 52% during 2014-2019 and is expected to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025. 5G (fifth generation) infrastructure is a network of macro and small cell base stations that integrates telecom, computer, and storage resources into a unified system. The infrastructure relies on network functions virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking (SDN), mobile edge computing (MEC), and fog computing (FC) technologies to boost agility, scalability, and attain ultra-low latency. It also supports throughput, high mobility, connection density, and multi-gigabit per second (Gbps) peak data speed. Currently, telecom operators are utilizing a non-standalone (NSA) approach to deploy 5G infrastructure.

Market Trends and Growth Drivers:

The enhanced massive machine type communication (MTC), mobile broadband (MBB), and ultra-reliable and low latency communication (URLLC) provided by the network, and the increasing demand for high-speed data and superior network reliability, impels the 5G infrastructure market growth. Additionally, rising industrial automation further enhances the need for 5G infrastructure. Moreover, these networks are gaining traction in the healthcare industry to monitor medical procedures remotely and provide critical care treatment. The widespread utilization of semi-autonomous vehicles, internet of things (IoT) devices, and augmented reality (AR), and the advent of driverless automobiles and smart electronic devices are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the development of smart cities, precision farming, digitized logistics, and instant cloud computing are also expected to bolster the 5G Infrastructure market growth.

5G Infrastructure Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the 5G infrastructure market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Oyj, Cisco Systems Inc., ZTE Corporation, Mavenir Systems Inc. (Comverse Technology), Airspan Networks Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, AT&T Inc. and NEC Corporation

The report has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end user and region.

Breakup by Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)

Others

Breakup by Network Technology:

Software-Defined Networking

Network Function Virtualization

Others

Breakup by Network Architecture:

Standalone

Non-Standalone

Breakup by Frequency:

Sub-6 Ghz

Above 6 Ghz

Breakup by End User:

Automotive

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Home User

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

