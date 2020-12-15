Automotive Coupling Market Analysis, Industry Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts 2020-2026 | BorgWarner, Dana Limited, Diamon Sp.z.o.

“

The report titled Global Automotive Coupling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Automotive Coupling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Automotive Coupling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Automotive Coupling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Automotive Coupling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Automotive Coupling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Automotive Coupling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Automotive Coupling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Automotive Coupling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Automotive Coupling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Automotive Coupling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Automotive Coupling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BorgWarner, Dana Limited, Diamon Sp.z.o., Eaton Corporation, Konsberg Automotive, Madras Chain Corporation, Minda Furukawa Electric, Nexteer Automotive, SGF Automotive, Teconnex

Market Segmentation by Product: Rigid Couplings

Flexible Couplings



Market Segmentation by Application: OEM

Aftermarket



The Automotive Coupling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Automotive Coupling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Automotive Coupling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Automotive Coupling Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Coupling Product Scope

1.2 Automotive Coupling Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Rigid Couplings

1.2.3 Flexible Couplings

1.3 Automotive Coupling Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Automotive Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Automotive Coupling Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Automotive Coupling Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Automotive Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Automotive Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Automotive Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Automotive Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Automotive Coupling Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Automotive Coupling Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Coupling Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Automotive Coupling Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Coupling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Coupling as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Coupling Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Automotive Coupling Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Coupling Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Automotive Coupling Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Coupling Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Automotive Coupling Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Automotive Coupling Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Automotive Coupling Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Coupling Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Coupling Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Coupling Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Coupling Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Automotive Coupling Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Automotive Coupling Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Automotive Coupling Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Automotive Coupling Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Automotive Coupling Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Automotive Coupling Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Automotive Coupling Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Coupling Business

12.1 BorgWarner

12.1.1 BorgWarner Corporation Information

12.1.2 BorgWarner Business Overview

12.1.3 BorgWarner Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BorgWarner Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.1.5 BorgWarner Recent Development

12.2 Dana Limited

12.2.1 Dana Limited Corporation Information

12.2.2 Dana Limited Business Overview

12.2.3 Dana Limited Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Dana Limited Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.2.5 Dana Limited Recent Development

12.3 Diamon Sp.z.o.

12.3.1 Diamon Sp.z.o. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Diamon Sp.z.o. Business Overview

12.3.3 Diamon Sp.z.o. Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Diamon Sp.z.o. Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.3.5 Diamon Sp.z.o. Recent Development

12.4 Eaton Corporation

12.4.1 Eaton Corporation Corporation Information

12.4.2 Eaton Corporation Business Overview

12.4.3 Eaton Corporation Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Eaton Corporation Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.4.5 Eaton Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Konsberg Automotive

12.5.1 Konsberg Automotive Corporation Information

12.5.2 Konsberg Automotive Business Overview

12.5.3 Konsberg Automotive Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Konsberg Automotive Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.5.5 Konsberg Automotive Recent Development

12.6 Madras Chain Corporation

12.6.1 Madras Chain Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Madras Chain Corporation Business Overview

12.6.3 Madras Chain Corporation Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Madras Chain Corporation Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.6.5 Madras Chain Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Minda Furukawa Electric

12.7.1 Minda Furukawa Electric Corporation Information

12.7.2 Minda Furukawa Electric Business Overview

12.7.3 Minda Furukawa Electric Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Minda Furukawa Electric Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.7.5 Minda Furukawa Electric Recent Development

12.8 Nexteer Automotive

12.8.1 Nexteer Automotive Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nexteer Automotive Business Overview

12.8.3 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Nexteer Automotive Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.8.5 Nexteer Automotive Recent Development

12.9 SGF Automotive

12.9.1 SGF Automotive Corporation Information

12.9.2 SGF Automotive Business Overview

12.9.3 SGF Automotive Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 SGF Automotive Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.9.5 SGF Automotive Recent Development

12.10 Teconnex

12.10.1 Teconnex Corporation Information

12.10.2 Teconnex Business Overview

12.10.3 Teconnex Automotive Coupling Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Teconnex Automotive Coupling Products Offered

12.10.5 Teconnex Recent Development

13 Automotive Coupling Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Automotive Coupling Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Coupling

13.4 Automotive Coupling Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Automotive Coupling Distributors List

14.3 Automotive Coupling Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Automotive Coupling Market Trends

15.2 Automotive Coupling Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Automotive Coupling Market Challenges

15.4 Automotive Coupling Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

