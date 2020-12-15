Binge Eating Disorder Market: Is Covid19 testing the healthcare industry?

Increasing prevalence of obesity and other associated comorbidity is projected to boost the global binge eating disorder market during the forecast period. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Binge Eating Disorder Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Antidepressant, Anticonvulsant, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” large patient pool, as well as increasing incidence of eating disorder in the developing countries, are further expected to propel the global binge eating disorder market in the coming years. The report categorizes the global binge eating disorder market by geography, distribution channel, and drug class. The report further puts forward in-depth information about the global market share, growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, key developments, competitive landscape, sales channels, future trends, and distributors.
Segmentation of the Global Binge Eating Disorder Treatment Market
By Drug Class
- Antidepressants
- Anticonvulsants
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Rest of World
