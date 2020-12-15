Companion Animal Healthcare Market: Is Covid19 testing the healthcare industry?

The rising need for maintaining the health of companion animals is boosting the global companion animal healthcare market size says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Companion Animal Healthcare Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Canine, Feline, Equine, Avian, Others), By Product Type (Therapeutics, Diagnostics) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report includes growth forecast for the market, besides information on key growth drivers and restraints impacting its trajectory.
Segmentation
By Animal Type
- Canine
- Feline
- Equine
- Avian
- Others
By Product Type
- Therapeutics
- Diagnostics
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Veterinary Vaccine Adjuvants Market
Vancomycin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA) Drugs Market
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Treatment Market
Population Health Management Market
Antiepileptic Drugs (AED) Market
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market
Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) Market