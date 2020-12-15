Companion Animal Healthcare Market: Is Covid19 testing the healthcare industry?

The rising need for maintaining the health of companion animals is boosting the global companion animal healthcare market size says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Companion Animal Healthcare Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Animal Type (Canine, Feline, Equine, Avian, Others), By Product Type (Therapeutics, Diagnostics) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report includes growth forecast for the market, besides information on key growth drivers and restraints impacting its trajectory.

Segmentation

By Animal Type

Canine

Feline

Equine

Avian

Others

By Product Type

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

