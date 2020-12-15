Cooling Tower Market Size, Companies Share, Demand, Upcoming Trends, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cooling Tower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025, the global cooling tower market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global market to continue its moderate growth during 2020-2025.

A cooling tower stands for a heat removal device that utilizes water for releasing the waste heat into the atmosphere. It provides several benefits, including optimal cooling, water conservation, energy efficiency, corrosion resistance, cost-effectiveness, high durability, easy installation, reduced noise pollution, longer service life, etc. As a result, cooling towers are widely adopted for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, cold storage units, food processing plants, petroleum refineries, and electric power generation.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The rising demand for electrification, along with the growing number of power generating units, is augmenting the market for cooling towers. Moreover, the introduction of stringent regulations pertaining to the rising global warming is also driving the demand for cooling towers. Additionally, the growing construction industry, along with the increasing installation of HVAC systems, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the growing adoption of cooling towers for providing comfort cooling across large commercial spaces, such as educational institutes, airports, hotels, hospitals, etc, is also proliferating the global cooling tower market. Several advancements in the sector have led to the rapid integration of 3D TRASAR technology for offering high performance of cooling tower systems.

Cooling Tower Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the cooling tower market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Hamon Corporation (Hamon & Cie), Thermal Care Inc. (IPEG Inc.), Delta Cooling Towers Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Thermax Limited (RDA Holdings Private Limited, International Cooling Tower Inc., Reymsa Cooling Towers Inc., Brentwood Industries Inc., SPX Cooling Technologies Inc., Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. (Amsted Industries Inc.) and ENEXIO Management GmbH

The report has segmented the global cooling tower market tower type, flow type, design, construction material, end user industry and region.

Breakup by Tower Type:

Open-Circuit Cooling Towers

Closed-Circuit Cooling Towers

Hybrid Cooling Towers

Breakup by Flow Type:

Cross Flow

Counter Flow

Breakup by Design:

Mechanical Draft Cooling Tower

Natural Draft Cooling Tower

Breakup by Construction Material:

Fiber-Reinforced Plastic (FRP)

Steel

Concrete

Wood

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Chemical

HVAC

Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020- 2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

