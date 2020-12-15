Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market Demand, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Growth and Scope by 2025

According to IMARC Group’s new research report, titled “Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global craniomaxillofacial devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2020-2025. Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices stand for the equipment deployed in several orthopedic surgeries. These devices are generally utilized for treating severe cranial and facial bone injuries using medical implants. The few variants of CMF implants are bone-graft substitutes, cranial flap fixtures, screws and bolts that are majorly used in CMF distraction, thoracic fixation and temporomandibular joint replacement. CMF devices are usually composed of metals, such as bioabsorbable polymers, steel and titanium, ceramics, etc. Other than orthopedic surgeries, these devices are also adopted in plastic surgery, neurosurgery, orthognathic and dental surgeries.
The growing incidences of cranial fractures coupled with the rising inclination towards minimally-invasive (MI) facial reconstruction surgeries are augmenting the demand for CMF devices. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of CMF devices in the treatment of numerous neuro-oncology ailments, neurovascular disorders, spinal- or skull-based injuries, etc., is further catalyzing the craniomaxillofacial devices market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of deep brain stimulation procedures that involve CMF implants to cover the skull after inserting the electrode is also driving the product demand. Additionally, several technological innovations have led to the emergence of 3D printed implants and titanium cranial fixation systems that lower the risk of infection, which are further anticipated to bolster the global craniomaxillofacial devices market in the coming years.
Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices Market 2020-2025 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the craniomaxillofacial devices market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Integra Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, KLS Martin, Medartis AG, Medtronic Inc., OsteoMed, Stryker Corporation, TMJ Concepts and Zimmer Biomet Inc.
The report has segmented the global craniomaxillofacial devices market on the basis of product type, material type, application, fixator type, end-user and region.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Cranial Flap Fixation Systems
- Distraction Systems
- Temporomandibular Joint Replacement Systems
- Thoracic Fixation Systems
- MF Plate and Screw Fixation Systems
- Bone-Graft Substitutes
- Others
Breakup by Material Type:
- Metals and Alloys
- Bioabsorbable Materials
- Ceramics
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Neurosurgery & ENT
- Orthognathic and Dental Surgery
- Plastic Surgery
- Others
Breakup by Fixator Type:
- Based on Application Site
- Internal Fixators
- External Fixators
- Based on Resorbability
- Resorbable Fixators
- Non-resorbable Fixators
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Others
Brealup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
