External Disk System Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2026|IBM, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, HP

The global External Disk System market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global External Disk System market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global External Disk System market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global External Disk System market, such as , IBM, Dell, Hitachi Data Systems, HP, NetApp, Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba, Fujitsu, Samsung They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global External Disk System market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global External Disk System market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global External Disk System market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global External Disk System industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global External Disk System market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global External Disk System market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global External Disk System market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global External Disk System market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global External Disk System Market by Product:

Global External Disk System Market by Application: Computers/Laptops, Mobile, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global External Disk System market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global External Disk System Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the External Disk System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the External Disk System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global External Disk System market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global External Disk System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global External Disk System market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents 1 External Disk System Market Overview

1.1 External Disk System Product Overview

1.2 External Disk System Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 0 -100GB

1.2.2 100-500GB

1.2.3 500GB-1TB

1.2.4 More than 1TB

1.3 Global External Disk System Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global External Disk System Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global External Disk System Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global External Disk System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global External Disk System Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global External Disk System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global External Disk System Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by External Disk System Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by External Disk System Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players External Disk System Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers External Disk System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 External Disk System Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 External Disk System Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by External Disk System Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in External Disk System as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into External Disk System Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers External Disk System Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global External Disk System Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global External Disk System Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global External Disk System Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global External Disk System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global External Disk System Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global External Disk System Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global External Disk System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global External Disk System by Application

4.1 External Disk System Segment by Application

4.1.1 Computers/Laptops

4.1.2 Mobile

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global External Disk System Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global External Disk System Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global External Disk System Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions External Disk System Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America External Disk System by Application

4.5.2 Europe External Disk System by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific External Disk System by Application

4.5.4 Latin America External Disk System by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa External Disk System by Application 5 North America External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa External Disk System Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E External Disk System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in External Disk System Business

10.1 IBM

10.1.1 IBM Corporation Information

10.1.2 IBM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 IBM External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 IBM External Disk System Products Offered

10.1.5 IBM Recent Development

10.2 Dell

10.2.1 Dell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Dell External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Dell Recent Development

10.3 Hitachi Data Systems

10.3.1 Hitachi Data Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hitachi Data Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hitachi Data Systems External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hitachi Data Systems External Disk System Products Offered

10.3.5 Hitachi Data Systems Recent Development

10.4 HP

10.4.1 HP Corporation Information

10.4.2 HP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 HP External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 HP External Disk System Products Offered

10.4.5 HP Recent Development

10.5 NetApp

10.5.1 NetApp Corporation Information

10.5.2 NetApp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 NetApp External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 NetApp External Disk System Products Offered

10.5.5 NetApp Recent Development

10.6 Seagate

10.6.1 Seagate Corporation Information

10.6.2 Seagate Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Seagate External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Seagate External Disk System Products Offered

10.6.5 Seagate Recent Development

10.7 Western Digital

10.7.1 Western Digital Corporation Information

10.7.2 Western Digital Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Western Digital External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Western Digital External Disk System Products Offered

10.7.5 Western Digital Recent Development

10.8 Toshiba

10.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

10.8.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Toshiba External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Toshiba External Disk System Products Offered

10.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

10.9 Fujitsu

10.9.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fujitsu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Fujitsu External Disk System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Fujitsu External Disk System Products Offered

10.9.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

10.10 Samsung

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 External Disk System Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Samsung External Disk System Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Samsung Recent Development 11 External Disk System Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 External Disk System Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 External Disk System Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

